Texas Tech's visibility and success in recruiting has improved due to several factors, most notably always being among a prospects first offers (if not the first) and the coaching staff's work in relationship-building.

If you're on social media you've seen the coaches use the hashtag #REALationships, and more and more recruits are taking notice.

One prospect who Texas Tech has been recruiting for a while is 2025 Summer Creek EDGE Chad Woodfork. The Red Raiders were Woodfork's first offer, and he's remained a priority in Lubbock ever since.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered Woodfork back on April 15th, 2022

... To date Woodfork holds 15 offers. Other than Texas Tech, schools such as Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Texas, UCF, Vanderbilt and more have jumped into the mix

... At the UC Report Power Academy this past spring, Woodfork led all participants with a 121.6 inch broad jump and 33.9 inch vertical. He was named one of the defensive line MVP's following the camp

... As a sophomore Woodfork earned District 21-6A Honorable Mention defensive line

Where Texas Tech fits in his recruitment: "Yeah it's like, the love they show me, they give me the most love out of all my offers right now. The #REALationships that they talk about, that's real for sure. I can feel that. They just contact me on a regular basis.

I don't know if you know this but I just had MCL surgery like a few months ago, and they were walking me through that. It didn't change the way they looked at me or anything, so I just felt the love from them."

Relationship with the staff: "I talk to coach (James) Blanchard from time to time. He just gives me real advice. He keeps it real with me and I like that about him.



Coach (James) Lockhart, he calls and checks up on me. 'How's your recovery going?' and all that. He's just showing love. Not just talking about football all the time, he's just getting to know me as a person. I want a coach that's been there and done that, so they can show me how to get there and do that, because that's the ultimate goal. I feel like him (Lockhart) and coach (C.J.) Ah You, they just had Tyree Wilson, and I feel like I can be like that."