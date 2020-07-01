 RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech alumni participating in The Basketball Tournament: TBT
Texas Tech alumni participating in The Basketball Tournament: TBT

Bill Hipple • RedRaiderSports
Basketball Analyst
@TTUHoopsFans

Ready for the first live basketball action since March? The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will air live across ESPN networks from July 4-14 in Columbus, OH. This year, it will be a 24-team, single-elimination tournament for $1+ Million. All teams will undergo multiple levels of testing for COVID-19 before being allowed to play in this year’s TBT, which is in its seventh year. All games will feature the Elam Ending, the end-of-game format made famous during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that eliminates the game clock after a certain point and features teams playing to a Target Score.

Fans also are rewarded, as all the registered supporters for the championship winning team will split $50,000.

Texas Tech Alumni participating in TBT include Justin Gray (War Tampa), John Roberson (Armored Athlete), and Zach Smith (Herd That).

First-Round Matchups (July 4)

#9 Big X vs. #24 Jackson TN UnderDawgs#12 Team Brotherly Love vs. #21 Stillwater Stars (OK State)#16 House of 'Paign (Illinois) vs. #17 War Tampa#13 Team CP3 vs. #20 Mid-American Unity

First-Round Matchups (July 5)

#11 Team Hines vs. #22 Sideline Cancer#14 HEARTFIRE vs. #19 Men of Mackey (Purdue)#15 Armored Athlete vs. #18 Power of the Paw (Clemson)#10 Playing For Jimmy V vs. #23 Herd That (Marshall)

Second-Round Matchups (July 6)

#5 Eberlein Drive vs. Team Brotherly Love/Stillwater Stars#4 Golden Eagles (Marquette) vs. Team CP3/Mid-American Unity

Second-Round Matchups (July 7)

#6 Team Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines/Sideline Cancer#3 Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. HEARTFIRE/Men of Mackey

Second-Round Matchups (July 8)

#8 Red Scare (Dayton) vs. Big X/Jackson TN UnderDawgs#1 Carmen's Crew (Ohio State) vs. House of 'Paign/War Tampa

Second-Round Matchups (July 9)

#7 The Money Team vs. Best Virginia/Herd That#2 Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete/Power of the Paw

Quarterfinals (July 10-11)

Semifinals (July 12)

$1 Million Winner-Take-All Championship Game (July 14)

In case of a positive test that results in the elimination of an entire team, TBT will have two additional standby teams into quarantine. D2, a group of prominent former D-II players, and playing for Jimmy V, a second-year participant partnered with The V Foundation. Both D2 and playing for Jimmy V will be subject to the same protocols as the rest of the teams in the field.

