RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech alumni participating in The Basketball Tournament: TBT

Ready for the first live basketball action since March? The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will air live across ESPN networks from July 4-14 in Columbus, OH. This year, it will be a 24-team, single-elimination tournament for $1+ Million. All teams will undergo multiple levels of testing for COVID-19 before being allowed to play in this year’s TBT, which is in its seventh year. All games will feature the Elam Ending, the end-of-game format made famous during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that eliminates the game clock after a certain point and features teams playing to a Target Score.

Fans also are rewarded, as all the registered supporters for the championship winning team will split $50,000.

Texas Tech Alumni participating in TBT include Justin Gray (War Tampa), John Roberson (Armored Athlete), and Zach Smith (Herd That).