Terrance Bullitt was a big land for Mike Leach and staff when he committed back in the 2009 class. Ranked by Rivals as a top-100 recruit in Texas, Bullitt enjoyed a career at Texas Tech that saw him rack up 135 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 17 passes defended. Now Bullitt is the football director at Bullitt Team and Bullitt 7-on-7, an elite offseason training program out of Rowlett. From thebullittexperience.com: "Bullitt7v7 coaches will focus on teaching and enhancing skills of all players to make them competitive and develop them to play at a higher level on Friday Nights! We are looking for players from 6th-11th grade who are committed to improving their skills and competing against elite talent. We provide insights to parents on the recruiting process, NCAA Eligibility Requirements and ways to help your son get noticed by college scouts. We are truly here to assist each athlete and help them receive exposure during the recruiting process. Athletes will receive training from the Bullitt Training coaches. Skills training include speed, agility and position specific skill development." We caught up with Bullitt who dives into his program, what he remembers from his days as a Red Raider and Tech's future under Matt Wells.

What is Bullitt Team and Bullitt 7v7? Why did you decide to start that and what do you guys do as an organization?

"My brother (Melvin Bullitt) was fortunate enough to play in the NFL for seven years with the Indianapolis Colts and he built our gym in Rowlett, the Bullitt Experience. Together we started a football program. So both him and myself started the Bullitt 7v7 football program. We're a football organization from 10U all the way up to 18U and we also train college and professional football players. We have lineman challenges, combine events, summer camps, 7-on-7 teams, and we're trying to do it the right way. The right way meaning teach the guys the game, everything we know and learned from our past experiences."

In your role as football director, what do you do on a day-to-day basis?

"So I'm over every single team and every single player in the organization. I also do the content and the media. I do the recruiting. I help the players with their Twitter, their HUDL. I also train groups 10U, 12U, 14U, 15U, 18U but most importantly it's not all me. I have coaches that help me out a lot and I definitely don't want it to seem like I do everything but I just manage the entire operation. My brother also gives ideas and gives me advice on what he thinks we can do better or just gives ideas to better the program. Another goal I have is Lubbock, TX and West Texas doesn’t really have a 7-on-7 team. My goal is to somehow talk to a gym owner out there and branch out there and have a team. You really only do camps and practices on weekends so that's the next thing I'm working towards. Just seeing if there's a market for that and I think there is because Lubbock has good football. I just think not many people know how good the football is out there. I want to start a Bullitt 7v7 West Texas team and go out there on the weekends. I just have to find someone's facility to rent out and that's where we'd do our training so that's another big thing I'm hoping to get the ball rolling on but we'll see what happens."

Who are some kids in your organization that Texas Tech fans and college football fans should keep an eye on moving forward?

"Man, I have a lot of kids that I want to mention. I'll start with Corban Cleveland, he's a senior wide receiver. He has not gotten a scholarship yet but I really think it's going to be a big year for him. He was First Team All-District last year in the same district with Jaxon Smith who went to Ohio State. They were the two first team All-District wide receivers. He reminds me of that Texas Tech receiver that would fit perfectly in that system. Great hands, great routes and I really think it's going to be a big year for him. I also have two really good safeties for 2022, Luke Paley and Bryson Elbert. These guys have range just like myself. They're 6-foot-2 and they're just 15 years old so it's crazy. They can run well and make plays so I really think these are a couple guys that Texas Tech would love to have on the team. Some others to watch moving forward are quarterback Parker Wells, running back Zach Evans, offensive lineman Hunter Smith and linebacker Grady Brewer."

As someone who has been through the recruiting process, what advice do you give your players especially now with the virus impacting the recruiting landscape?

"I would tell them that their social media account is everything right now. Their film is everything. I would tell them that they need to post workout videos of them doing positional drills, weight lifting and exercise is important but positional drills are the most important because that's what coaches want to see in my opinion. In today's game, coaches want to see how well you can move, how well you can run and colleges will add strength to you but they want to see how you move, run and catch the ball so that's what I tell the guys, I really think that will help."

Looking back to your time as a player at Texas Tech, what stands out about it whether that's the fanbase or anything else do you remember?

"Texas Tech will forever be my home away from home. That was the best time, my best memories. I actually train Branden Jackson, Sam Eguavoen, Pete Robertson they're all doing offseason with me. Many guys come through here and train in my facility when they're in town and that's all we talk about is our time at Tech. The one thing I do hate is that we didn't get that Big 12 championship in football but I really believe coach Wells is the guy that's gonna get us back to that 2008-2009 Texas Tech team when they went 11-2."

Do you have any favorite memories or games that stand out to you?

"For me my favorite memory will always be running out into the Jones and being a captain. Being a captain and walking out next to Marcus Luttrell from Lone Survivor, that's crazy, I still think about that all the time. That's an excellent memory. Also starting out 7-0 in coach Kingsbury's first year. We talk about that all the time, we had five starters get hurt in that West Virginia game. We didn't have much depth but we always talk about what would have happened if we stayed healthy the whole season. That was my senior year so those were some good times."

You touched a bit on your thoughts about Matt Wells but have you gotten a chance to talk to him or any of the other coaches on staff?