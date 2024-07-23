Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire offered Wolfforth (TX) Frenship athlete Chase Campbell way back on March 23rd, 2022. At the time Campbell was still in middle school, and the offer was his first overall.

Fast forward some 2.5 years later, and Campbell is one of the most productive and sought after playmakers in the 2026 class, holding nine (9) FBS offers to his name.

Campbell has remained a Red Raider priority throughout, and he spoke with RedRaiderSports to share his interest in the hometown program + more.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech, Campbell also holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado State, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, Texas State and UTEP.

... As a sophomore Campbell put up 84 receptions for 1,411 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns, earning District 2-6A 2nd Team All-District honors in the process.

... On the track Campbell competes in the 200 Meters (22.98 seconds), the 4x200 Relay and the High Jump (6'0").

... Texas Tech has had some success at Frenship throughout the years, signing players such as quarterback Seth Doege, quarterback Donovan Smith and current 2025 wide receiver commit Leyton Stone.

Overall recruitment: "I would describe it different because I guess this is my first year being really recruited, recruited. Since June 15th coaches have been able to call me, I guess you could say. The no contact date. It's been very good hearing from a bunch of schools and I'm liking it a lot."

Offer from hometown Texas Tech: "I have been talking to (Joey) McGuire, Brian Nance, (Zach) Kittley, mainly all of the coaches. They've been reaching out to me and it's been a very good experience. (Texas Tech) is always gonna have a place in my heart and I'll always remember that when it's time for commitment. Just remember that they were my first offer and they saw the stuff in me before any other school did. Knowing that that's my hometown and that they want me there is a very good feeling."

Message from head coach Joey McGuire: "He told me that he knows that every school in the nation is gonna try to come get me but he's gonna do his best to make me a Red Raider is what he told me."