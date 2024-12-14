Texas Tech adds impact DT in Skyler Gill-Howard

Another day means another transfer portal commitment for Texas Tech.
After previously adding several defensive backs, a wide receiver and an offensive lineman, the Red Raiders added on the defensive line for the first time this portal cycle in Northern Illinois transfer Skyler Gill-Howard.
Gill-Howard was one of the more coveted players in the transfer portal, choosing Texas Tech over the likes over LSU and Florida State among others.
As a junior during the 2024 season, Gill-Howard was a major part of the Huskies' rotation, playing in all 12 games and totaling 449 snaps. He was extremely productive this past season, recording 52 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 5 sacks and 26 pressures.
His season PFF grade of 83.4 ranked 11th among all FBS defensive tackles with a minimum of 100 snaps played on the year.
Gill-Howard will join Zarnell Fitch's defensive line room which currently includes the likes of Dooda Banks, Jayden Cofield, Trevon McAlpine, Braylon Rigsby and Dylan Singleton among others.
Texas Tech is expected to continue targeting defensive lineman in the portal, potentially adding up to two more players.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 285 pounds, Gill-Howard started his career at Upper Iowa, playing in four games as a freshman at the JUCO level. Following the season he transferred to Northern Illinois where he has been for the previous three years, though he did not play in the 2022 season. Because of that, it's possible he could regain an additional year of eligibility.
As it stands Gill-Howard is expected to arrive in Lubbock with one more season of eligibility remaining.