Texas Tech adds impact DT in Skyler Gill-Howard

Another day means another transfer portal commitment for Texas Tech.

After previously adding several defensive backs, a wide receiver and an offensive lineman, the Red Raiders added on the defensive line for the first time this portal cycle in Northern Illinois transfer Skyler Gill-Howard.

Gill-Howard was one of the more coveted players in the transfer portal, choosing Texas Tech over the likes over LSU and Florida State among others.

As a junior during the 2024 season, Gill-Howard was a major part of the Huskies' rotation, playing in all 12 games and totaling 449 snaps. He was extremely productive this past season, recording 52 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 5 sacks and 26 pressures.

His season PFF grade of 83.4 ranked 11th among all FBS defensive tackles with a minimum of 100 snaps played on the year.