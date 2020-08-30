RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech adds All-Pac 12 linebacker Colin Schooler

One of the top linebackers in the country is a Red Raider.

Colin Schooler always planned on playing college football in Lubbock this season. In an alternate, COVID-free world, he'd be doing just that as a visitor as his previous team, the Arizona Wildcats, were scheduled to play Texas Tech in week three.

After the Pac-12 opted to postpone football to the spring, Schooler decided to explore his options as a grad transfer and within a few days and talks with the coaching staff decided to enroll at Texas Tech.

Usually, when you add a player with just over two weeks until the season starts, you're not expecting a huge contribution from that guy. Schooler could be an exception to that theory.

An All-Pac 12 linebacker and the former Pac 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, Schooler arrives at Texas Tech with quite the resume.

He has played in 37 career games and racked up 312 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has also scored a defensive touchdown.

Against the Red Raiders in 2019, Schooler was credited with eight tackles and one-and-a-half tackles for loss.