RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech adds All-Pac 12 linebacker Colin Schooler

Texas Tech adds All-Pac 12 linebacker Colin Schooler
One of the top linebackers in the country is a Red Raider.
Colin Schooler always planned on playing college football in Lubbock this season. In an alternate, COVID-free world, he'd be doing just that as a visitor as his previous team, the Arizona Wildcats, were scheduled to play Texas Tech in week three.
After the Pac-12 opted to postpone football to the spring, Schooler decided to explore his options as a grad transfer and within a few days and talks with the coaching staff decided to enroll at Texas Tech.
Usually, when you add a player with just over two weeks until the season starts, you're not expecting a huge contribution from that guy. Schooler could be an exception to that theory.
An All-Pac 12 linebacker and the former Pac 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, Schooler arrives at Texas Tech with quite the resume.
He has played in 37 career games and racked up 312 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has also scored a defensive touchdown.
Against the Red Raiders in 2019, Schooler was credited with eight tackles and one-and-a-half tackles for loss.
Committed to Texas Tech University! @TTUCoachWells @coachcos25 @coachp_TTU #WreckEm #GunsUp #WeUsOur pic.twitter.com/DSdpEog3hY— Colin Schooler (@SchoolerColin) August 30, 2020
Schooler is yet another addition made by Matt Wells and staff this offseason. The coaches have completely revamped the roster, adding impact players at nearly every position. Just on defense, the staff has now added transfers from the SEC (Eric Monroe and Tyree Wilson), the ACC (Jacob Morgenstern), the Big 10 (Brandon Bouyer-Randle) and now the PAC 12.
At linebacker specifically, Schooler joins what could be one of the best and deeper linebacker units in Texas Tech history. Upperclassmen such as Bouyer-Randle, Riko Jeffers, Krishon Merriweather, Jacob Morgenstern and Kosi Eldridge were already listed on the projected depth chart. They are joined by a couple of underclassmen in Tyrique Matthews and Bryce Robinson among others.
It has yet to be determined exactly what role Schooler will play, but look for him to get on the field early and often.
Schooler's brother, Arizona wide receiver Brenden Schooler, also entered the transfer portal back on August 19 but has since joined the Texas Longhorns.