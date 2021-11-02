Texas high school coaches talk Joey McGuire potential fit at Texas Tech

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH. The Red Raiders will be searching for a new head coach over the next month, and there is no better time to check out the site than during a coaching search. For unlimited access, free for a month, follow the link below and sign up today! PROMO LINK

Joey McGuire (Jim Black)

One of the top candidates for the Texas Tech head coaching job is Baylor associate head coach/linebackers Joey McGuire. Prior to working at Baylor, McGuire was the head coach at Cedar Hill (TX) high school for 14 seasons where he led his program to three state championships and plenty of success. McGuire is known as an excellent recruiter and has developed strong relationships with Texas high school coaches across the state. With that, we decided to reach out to several high school coaches from all over Texas who answered the following question: "Anything you want to or can share from your experiences with coach McGuire and why do you think he’d be a good fit as Texas Tech head coach?"

Coach in DFW

"I’m a huge Joey McGuire fan. I’ve known him since I got into coaching in 2009. He’s authentic. Maybe the most authentic person I’ve ever met. Kids truly are first for him and because he shows he loves them and cares about them, they allow him to COACH THEM HARD. Joey as the HC at Tech, I could guarantee he will assemble a kick ass staff, that will recruit the hell out of Texas."

Coach in Central Texas

"I don’t know Coach McGuire personally however, I do know some coaches who have worked with him and/or connected with him. And they all say the same thing. He loves his job, his athletes, and he’s a standup guy. Aside from being a hell of a football coach, everyone spoke well on his authenticity and how genuine he is personally."

Coach in DFW

"I don’t know Coach McGuire personally but have watched him coach from a distance. I’ve heard him talk at clinics. Mostly what I always respected about him was the way he builds relationships with his players. He coaches them hard but loves on them. I think he would be good at Tech because of that reason and I think with his high school contacts across the state he would be a great recruiter. Coaches all around the state respect him! I would love to see him get the opportunity at Tech!"

Coach in DFW (and Tech alumnus)

"Man, I have met coach McGuire once at Cedar Hill then a couple times when he got to Baylor. He’s a great guy and a better coach. We have an issue with keeping good guys in state and in a few cases keeping west Texas guys around. I think his relationship building with high school coaches will go a long way to land overlooked kids. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he got kept on staff after Rhule left and that he got more responsibility with a new head coach. He seems to be a loyal enough guy to stick around Tech for a long time, something I think we desperately need to have some continuity and success. Just my two cents."

Coach in DFW (and Tech alumnus)

"I’ve only met him once, but that one interaction with him he left a great impression. He knows the state, and I know he wants a chance to turn it around. Being a Tech guy, I want someone who wants to make a difference and knows what’s at stake to win over the state of Texas in the recruiting battle. And as a HS guy, I know that it’s important for the HC to have a great relationship with HS guys, which he does. We don’t need to be anybody’s second choice, so if Traylor and Dykes want to turn the other way, I say go all in on McGuire. I know he wants it."

Coach in Houston area (and Tech alumnus)

"Yeah man I’ve had a few run ins with McGuire. The first time I was ever around him he actually spoke at my athletic banquet when I was still in HS. He gave an awesome speech. I was definitely impressed with him back then as a 16 year old kid. I’m pretty sure it was in the spring after he had won his first state championship. We were not very good either but he made us feel like a million bucks. There’s been a few other times at THSCA events where even though you could tell he was being pulled about a billion different ways he always made sure to give you a minute if you stopped him. I think he’d be a great fit as the HC at Tech because he’s got a lot of the qualities that you want the leader of your program to have. He’s genuine, he connects with everyone but he also works hard to connect with people. He’s very motivated. He’s great at recruiting and motivating kids because he 1,000% believes what he’s selling and that belief would carry over to selling kids on Lubbock and Texas Tech. He’s my #1 choice now. I was pumped about Traylor for much of the same reason I want McGuire. The TXHSFB ties and HC experience at the HS level. Motivating and connecting with kids isn’t exclusively a HS or College thing. He’s shown to be able to do that in spades wherever he’s been. The one thing that worried me about Traylor was the possibility of greener pastures. Obviously we’d be in a better place if that happened so it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. I see McGuire as more of the Tech “lifer” type if things go well, and that’s certainly appealing. I understand the play it safe sentiment and hire someone with experience such as Dykes but I think the juice is worth the squeeze on McGuire. He could be the lotto ticket. The coaching carousel is largely a crapshoot anyway."

Coach in Houston area

"I don't know him but I know of him and have been following his coaching career. I feel like his leadership and ties in HS football will make him successful at Tech. He knows how to build a winning program with culture. I feel like this isn’t a hard pick for Tech it should be McGuire and shouldn’t be a second thought about it."

Coach in Central Texas

"I’ve known Coach McGuire for about two years now and man he’s such a great man. He’s God fearing, very humble, and shows love to all his players and coaches like no other. He knows how to build a program and knows what it takes to win. I believe it is his time and he will do a great job as the next Texas Tech head coach! He’s a phenomenal leader and you can’t go wrong with him!!"

Coach in West Texas

"I haven’t had too much interaction with McGuire other than his recruitment of one of my players. I know he would run through a brick wall for him. McGuire came by a couple of weeks ago and visited for probably an hour. That was my first time getting to know him. I can’t explain exactly what he said or did but he made our staff feel like he came to town just for us. I know he recruited and went to other schools but he made us feel important. He’s got a positive vibe that is pretty contagious. He just seems like a “ball coach” that can recruit."

Coach in Central Texas

"Only been around him 4-5 times but as a young coach he’s always highly respectful, knew everything that’s was going on game wise with our HS team. Really genuine guy, somebody I look up too as a young guy. You can tell everybody around him loves him!"

Coach in West Texas

"Basically for me its inspirational seeing how he has worked himself up through the ranks to get to the point he has. He took a different road. He worked where many from the college ranks its more of who you know, not what you know. Also, visiting Baylor and have watched their practices, you can tell he loves his players, and they love him. Whenever you visit, he'll answer any question and his door is always open and he'll always take a call or text. It also says something about the man and coach who has been through a coaching change and is retained."

Coach in DFW

“I worked for Joey for 2 years. He gave me a chance to be part of a state championship program when other people wouldn't even look at my resume. He has an absolutely electric and authentic personality. The way he loves his players and his coaches is something I have never seen or experienced. He always allowed my kids to be at the field house and loved them like his own. To this day he has stayed humble and grounded and still takes time for a no name guy like me. He is still the same guy I knew at Cedar Hill. There's no one in the country I'd rather have my son play for than Joey McGuire.”

Coach in DFW

“The People’s Champ! His greatest strength is that he makes people feel like million bucks! I coached with him for all 14 years of his head coaching career at Cedar Hill and it was an awesome time building that program; a program that had never won a playoff game in its history until 2006. If Tech and Joey agreed to be the next HC, Joey would be the best recruiter for West Texas and he would get the best coaches to carry out his vision.”

Coach in Central Texas

“I worked for Coach McGuire at Cedar Hill from 2010-2013. He is an amazing man. He’d be a great fit anywhere, he is a kid magnet and loves his players unconditionally.”

Coach in DFW

“When I worked at Cleburne HS school, I met McGuire for the first time when he came by to see our kids and visit one of his old assistants. This was maybe his 2nd year at Baylor. Anyway, he didn't know me from Adam but I knew him, his accomplishments, and how big of an influence he had on Texas High School football. So I walked up to him, and just introduced myself not thinking he'd reply back with anything other than a "nice to meet you." Because I am just a high school football coach. No way he was interested in speaking with me. Well 20 minutes later we said our goodbyes. The man sat there and had a full blown conversation with me. Like we had known each other for years. Over the past few years I have had encounters with him and they all have been positive. We follow each other on Twitter and I think that is pretty cool. From the few interactions and conversations I could tell that this man genuinely cares about people. Doesn't matter your stature or what your title is, he treats people fairly and truly believes in family. I have always been a Tech fan. But if it's true and he gets the job, I will be screaming Wreck 'Em at the top of my lungs.”

Coach in DFW (and Tech alumnus)

“I know Joey and have had a handful of conversations with him over the years while stopping by the high school recruiting some of our players or at a summer camp scouting talent. He is approachable, genuine and has a natural charisma that other coaches and players love to be around. There are a lot of really good coaches out there…but few that have that “it” factor. Joey has it. His ability to connect with people is off the charts! He never “big times” people by making them feel inferior or that he is not approachable. He is humble, relatable and has a great sense of humor. Great dude! He is also a proven program builder and winner at every stop he’s had. He has the same pedigree as a coach as Art Briles had when Baylor decided to give him the opportunity to build their program. He would not only succeed at building a winner in Lubbock…but I believe it could be special with his leadership. As a former Tech football letterman and alum, I can’t think of a better pick to lead our football program than Coach Joey McGuire. Wreck ‘Em!!”

Coach in West Texas