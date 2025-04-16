Texas A&M Transfer Jada Malone Signs With Lady Raiders

Advertisement

Texas Tech women's basketball adds size and experience to their roster signing rising senior Jada Malone as a transfer from Texas A&M. The 6-3 forward averaged 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds on a 62.6% FG percentage in 18.1 minutes played per game. She reportedly also received interest from Baylor, Kansas State and Mississippi State.

Malone is a former four star recruit, committing to Texas A&M out of high school as the 9th overall player in the state of Texas and the 91st overall player in the country in the class of 2021. “One of the most impactful lessons I’ve learned during my time at Texas A&M is the difference between being successful and not being successful is in the details," Malone told media following a game earlier this season. "Whether that’s in school, getting an extra hour of studying in, or getting 15 more shots in on the basketball court. Little things like that don’t seem that important, but they are the difference between you making the game-winning shot or passing that one test.”

Malone is one of the most efficient and effective finishers in the lane, particularly at the rim, in the country which is an area this Lady Raider team made a point of emphasis in their transfer evaluation process. The division one average for FG% at the rim (shots within 4.5 feet of the basket) is 57.3%, last year Texas Tech shot only 57.7% on these shots as a team. Jada Malone hits shots in this range at a 73.6% rate which is 95th percentile in the country and her 62.9% mark on 2P field goals is top 40 in the country overall and top 25 amongst front court players.



She also rebounds it at a elite rate on the offensive end where she held a 14.6 offensive rebound percentage good for 94th percentile in country and holds a per 40 rebounding average of 10.4. All in all her efficient play gave her a PER (player efficiency rating) of 25.4 on the season, yet another 90th+ percentile finish. Toughness in the paint and on the boards? That'll play. Welcome to the family, Jada!