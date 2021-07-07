Terrence Shannon Jr. announces return to Texas Tech

Texas Tech's roster received a major boost on Wednesday as Terrence Shannon Jr. pulled his name out of the NBA Draft to return to Lubbock for another year. Players that tested out for the NBA had until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday to decide if they wanted to return to college for another year.

The former All-Big 12 third teamer joins coach Mark Adams in his first year as the head coach of the Red Raiders after serving as an assistant the past few seasons.

Shannon Jr. was a top-five finalist for the Julius Erving Award as well as a member on the Academic All-Big 12 second team. He averaged 13 points, four rebounds and at least one assist per game a year ago as a sophomore.



