Terrell CB Noah Lewis felt wanted at TTU





The Red Raiders added to their 2026 recruiting class last Friday when Terrell corner Noah Lewis announced his commitment to Texas Tech. The standout defensive back gives the coaches seven (7) commitments in the 2026 class, all on the defensive side of the ball.

What you need to know...

...Lewis announced his offer from Texas Tech on February 18th, 2025

...the 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner finished his junior season with 42 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, two (2) tackles for loss, two (2) forced fumbles, two (2) interceptions, 10 pass breakups on defense along with seven (7) catches for 235 yards and four (4) touchdowns receiving on offense - earning First Team All-District Defense and Second Team All-District Offense honors

...Lewis is also a member of the Terrell varsity track & field team, competing in the 300m hurdles, Long Jump and 4x4 Relay

Texas Tech offer: "I received my offer last month. The coaches had seen my tape and reached out to my coaches here at Terrell. They followed me on social media and then texted me the next day. It happened pretty quickly, we got on the phone later that night and the coaches offered me."

Relationship with the TTU coaches: "I have mostly been talking with Coach (James) Blanchard and Coach (Brian) Nance, then they introduced me to Coach (Shiel) Wood, Coach (Darcel) McBath and Coach (Joey) McGuire. The coaches said they really liked my tape, how physical I play the game and how much they wanted me down there at Tech."



