Terrell CB Noah Lewis felt wanted at TTU

The Red Raiders added to their 2026 recruiting class last Friday when Terrell corner Noah Lewis announced his commitment to Texas Tech. The standout defensive back gives the coaches seven (7) commitments in the 2026 class, all on the defensive side of the ball.
What you need to know...
...Lewis announced his offer from Texas Tech on February 18th, 2025
...the 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner finished his junior season with 42 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, two (2) tackles for loss, two (2) forced fumbles, two (2) interceptions, 10 pass breakups on defense along with seven (7) catches for 235 yards and four (4) touchdowns receiving on offense - earning First Team All-District Defense and Second Team All-District Offense honors
...Lewis is also a member of the Terrell varsity track & field team, competing in the 300m hurdles, Long Jump and 4x4 Relay
Texas Tech offer: "I received my offer last month. The coaches had seen my tape and reached out to my coaches here at Terrell. They followed me on social media and then texted me the next day. It happened pretty quickly, we got on the phone later that night and the coaches offered me."
Relationship with the TTU coaches: "I have mostly been talking with Coach (James) Blanchard and Coach (Brian) Nance, then they introduced me to Coach (Shiel) Wood, Coach (Darcel) McBath and Coach (Joey) McGuire. The coaches said they really liked my tape, how physical I play the game and how much they wanted me down there at Tech."
Fit at the college level: "The coaches said that I might play some nickle and safety, or like a 'star' or 'joker' type of position in the defense. I mostly play corner now at Terrell, but I'm open to playing anywhere in the secondary and like coming down into the box to make tackles."
Making your decision: "I was on the phone with Coach Blanchard last Friday and he was giving me some details about my visit. I was already thinking about committing, so I just did it while we were talking. He was very excited, then the other coaches reached out and they put me into a group chat with the entire defensive staff at Tech."
Visit to TTU: "I have not visited yet, I'm actually going to visit this weekend. I'm looking forward to touring the facilities, watching the team practice and see how the coaches coach during practice."
How does it feel to be committed: "It feels great, Guns Up and Wreck Em'!"
Other 2026 commits: "I actually met one of them at a track meet recently, but I'm now in a group chat with the whole 2026 class and we are getting to know one another."
Major in college: "I'm still looking at my options, there are a few things that I'm interested in and the coaches mentioned that I can look into my options during the visit."
Currently unranked by Rivals, Lewis is commitment No. 7 for the Red Raiders in the 2026 class.
