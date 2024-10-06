Tech working to flip SDSU defensive line commit Cash Jacobsen

Texas Tech has one defensive lineman committed in the 2025 class in Dylan Singleton out of Loreauville (LA) HS, and the staff is looking to add to him with another out-of-state prospect.

Jenks (OK) defensive end Cash Jacobsen has been a long time target for Texas Tech, visiting for a game last season and returning for Junior Day in January, though he just recently picked up an offer from the Red Raiders while on a visit for the game vs Arizona State in late September.

Jacobsen committed to South Dakota State back in the summer and now has a big decision ahead of him with programs such as Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and more on the way.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Jacobsen for his reaction to the Texas Tech offer and the latest in his recruitment.

Note: This interview was conducted on Saturday, October 5th. Jacobsen visited Oklahoma State earlier that day, with the Cowboys officially offering Jacobsen on Sunday, October 6th.

What you need to know...

... Jacobsen chose South Dakota State over offers from Air Force, Army, Cornell, Illinois State, Lindenwood, Navy and Yale.

... Texas Tech jumped into the mix with an offer on September 22nd with Oklahoma State offering on October 6th.

... Jacobsen is also a Lacrosse player