The Red Raiders fell to Wyoming in the season opener 35-33 in double overtime, after coming into the season with such high expectations, head coach Joey McGuire echoed that this cannot define his football team moving forward.

“When it's early in the season, you can't let this game define who you are,” McGuire said. “You can choose to let it define who you are, but there's going to be a game next week. It’s going to hurt; those guys are hurting right now.”

Tyler Shough, who threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, echoed the same sentiment.

“You know, it's a tough loss, and we got to look at ourselves. In the mirror and go back to the drawing board,” Shough said. “I promise you we're going to be fine. This rest of season. I mean, this game is not going to define us. I promise you.”

The Red Raiders didn’t do the small things right, played undisciplined football and were punished for 69 yards of penalties in key moments tonight with the biggest being a Brayln Lux interception overturned via a penalty.

“We didn't play a very clean game and when you don't then you got a chance to get beat,” McGuire said. “We just self-inflicted wounds, said that at halftime to the guys, you know too many penalties that continue drives.”

Texas Tech heads back to Lubbock with lots to work on, a lengthy dry spell on offense plagued the attack; the Red Raiders were scoreless from the first quarter 4:02 mark to the fourth quarter’s 0:41 mark.

“I thought we came out and we played really fast and played really hard,” McGuire said. “I don't know how we got out of whack. It’s on me. We just got to figure it out. You know, going into this next week.”

Tech heads home to face an Oregon team ranked No. 15 in the country, who rolled Portland State 81-7 on Saturday.