Texas Tech officially kicked off the 2023 season with its opening day of fall camp taking place Friday. An overwhelming theme with the team is the veteran presence on both sides of the ball. Some of the older faces on the team spoke to the media Friday, those being QB Tyler Shough, OL Caleb Rogers and DL Jaylon Hutchings. Here are the takeaways from our conversations with them:

Tech QB Tyler Shough (Chase Seabolt)

Tyler Shough On receiving an NFL draft grade and what led to decision to return: “Basically it was kind of deciding where I would potentially go in the draft and how the team looks, who was coming back and it was, really for me, I knew the coaching staff was going to be back. I knew a lot of the guys on the team were going to be back. So that in and of itself, and knowing that I want to put a full year together was enough for me to come back… If it was a first round, second round draft grade maybe it would be different. But from what I was told and through the draft process it was mid to late rounds. I know what we can be capable of this year and I really wanted to be a part of that. This group is special. It’s been fun the whole offseason, I think the fall is gonna really be representative of what we can do.” On changing up diet and eating habits to improve fitness: “I think living with my fiance now and eating full time meals up here, I think I’ve changed my regimen quite a bit. I’m still a bit of a sweet tooth at night but I also eat healthy enough throughout the day to kind of do what I want to do. I’m probably around 230 but I feel like I’ve added a lot more muscle as far as from the DEXA scans that we’ve looked at. I was just saying earlier, that endurance level is up more, I don’t really get as tired as much. I’m trying to stay healthy going into those later games in the season. My biggest goal is getting my body ready to go to take hits.”



Jaylon Hutchings On seeing Bryce Ramirez back in practice: “It was amazing, just seeing his journey and how he worked himself back to being able to play again. He got us hype before practice, so it was phenomenal.” On the development of E’Maurion “Dooda” Banks: “Yeah Dooda is doing a great job. I think now it’s just like, he did really well in the bowl game, so I think it’s just his confidence knowing he can play at this level. He’s 6’5, 300 pounds, so he’s more than capable to play at this level. So it’s just his confidence and understanding that he can be dominant if he puts his mind to it.” Caleb Rogers On how the offseason has gone moving back to right tackle: “Honestly, this offseason has been one of the best offseasons I’ve seen here for me personally, and just as a team, the way we’ve all continued to buy into the culture. Last year we said we were learning The Brand, and this year we’re living it and I truly believe that’s how it is. This team has really stepped up, me included. It’s going to be very exciting to see the way this o-line has already come together in the spring and we’re going to continue to come together in the fall. I think our chemistry and our positioning is exactly where it needs to be right now.” On switching tackle sides with Monroe Mills going to the left and Rogers going to right: “I think we’re doing really good. I think my chemistry with Dennis (Wilburn) is really, really good. And we do a lot of things, a lot of certain plays at a high, elite level. So I’ll continue to work on that and take my individual plays and just stack them on top of each other. I think it’ll be a very strong right side and left side again over there on that side. Monroe playing next to Cole (Spencer), I think has been perfect for the both of them. They’re two different people and two different players but they mesh together very well. I think they’re awesome. I think they, again, they do stuff at a very elite level together and when they both harden out and iron out the rest of their individual things, we’ll be an elite group together.”

