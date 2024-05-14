Texas Tech's baseball program has quickly found itself in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 after an eight-game Big 12 conference slide since late April. Having completed Big 12 play for the regular season last weekend in Stillwater against Oklahoma State, where the Red Raiders dropped two-games before a rained out Sunday finale, Tech has clinched a spot in the Big 12 tournament in Arlington as the ten-seed, which starts on May 21st.

****************************************************************************************** Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum. Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage. Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook. ******************************************************************************************

Advertisement

Heading into the final two weeks until Selection Sunday, it seems the Red Raiders lone path to the NCAA tournament will be winning the conference tournament. Before the Red Raiders head to the metroplex, a trip to Tempe awaits where Tech will take on Arizona State and UNLV with a lone matchup against future Big 12 opponent Arizona State on Thursday night before a doubleheader with matchups against both on Friday. Tech's strategy for the weekend in Tempe could be unorthodox given the urgent nature of the Big 12 tournament looming just three days later, head coach Tim Tadlock echoed. "Probably shuffle the deck a little bit, with the results we've been getting," Tadlock said. "And with pitching we probably won't extend anybody to the extent where they couldn't come back on Tuesday or Wednesday."