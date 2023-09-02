First quarter momentum quickly dissipated as Texas Tech dropped its first game of the season to Wyoming in overtime, 35-33. The Red Raiders led 17-0 at four minutes left in the first quarter.

The sides traded touchdowns and Tech grabbed the 33-27 lead in double overtime. Facing a critical 4th-and-7, Andrew Peasley’s pass found John Michael Gyllenborg for the tying touchdown, and Sam Scott’s rush on the mandatory two-point try gave the Cowboys the win.

A critical stop in the back half of the fourth quarter gave the Red Raiders the ball back with 3:39 remaining in the contest. A methodical drive set up Gino Garcia for the game-tying field goal with 41 seconds.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Cowboys’ first offensive drive of the game, Tech marched down the field at a rapid tempo. A six play, 76-yard drive was capped off by quarterback Tyler Shough finding Myles Price for the pair’s first touchdown connection of the season.

A fumble by Wyoming’s Jamari Ferrell forced by Louisiana-Monroe transfer Quincy Ledet gave the Red Raiders the ball back, a turnover that they were able to capitalize on immediately.

Set up in a two tight end set, Shough found Jayden York in the corner of the endzone to extend the Tech lead to 14-0.

After exchanging punts, a Wyoming drive resulted in the second turnover of the contest, a fumble forced and recovered by Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Garcia’s kick from 54 gave the appearance that the Cowboys were in for a long night, but momentum quickly shifted.

Wyoming found the board on the drive after Garcia’s boot, with the Cowboys’ kicker John Hoyland getting his side on the board. A Shough interception gave Wyoming possession once again, and a five play drive ended in a Caleb Driskill touchdown thrown by quarterback Andrew Peasley.

Wyoming’s ticket to victory was to control the clock and force Tech into mistakes. The result was dominance in the time of possession by Wyoming and an inability to find rhythm by the Red Raiders.

Sam Scott’s touchdown scamper tied the game at 17 apiece in the third quarter. Hoyland’s 31-yard boot gave Wyoming their first lead of the game, 20-17 early in the final stanza.

Shough finished the game with 338 passing yards and three touchdowns. Tahj Brooks added 39 yards in 11 carries with a touchdown in overtime.

Tech returns to Lubbock for the home opener against Oregon Sept. 9. Kick off against the Ducks is set for 6:00 p.m.