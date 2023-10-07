For several weeks, the Texas Tech tight ends had contributed to the game in ways that would not show up on the stat sheet. Saturday night in Waco was a different story however, as Red Raiders’ quarterback Behren Morton dialed up two touchdown tosses to Baylor Cupp and Tech stifled the Bears 39-14. The win gives the Red Raiders their first victory away from Lubbock this season and moves them to a 3-3 record, overall.

Continuing what had been a successful streak of games running the ball, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley called the number of Tahj Brooks early on, with Brooks touching the ball six times on the Red Raiders’ first drive of the game. The final result was an 11-play sequence spanning 75 yards of the field, capped off by a Morton back shoulder fade to Coy Eakin for the first score of the game.

Brooks’ efficiency on the ground was pivotal and the senior back rushed for a new career high in yards with 170. Brooks’ persistence paid off with a fourth quarter touchdown that essentially put the game out of reach from the Bears.

Baylor’s first drive resulted in what would become a common occurrence throughout the contest: a turnover on downs. The Tech defense stifled the Bears, forcing Baylor to turn the ball over on downs five times. The two sides exchanged punts and it would be the Red Raiders’ third drive of the game where they would strike the scoreboard, once again. A six-play, 75 yard drive finished with a deep fade shot from Morton to Cupp for the pair’s first connection of the game.

The two teams exchanged field goal kicks and the Red Raiders took a 17-3 lead into the halftime interval.

Two turnovers on downs halted any action or attempt that Baylor had at scoring in the third stanza. The Tech defense held solid to open the second half despite playing more than half of it to begin with. The second of the Bears’ drives extended 10 plays for 56 yards, but quarterback Blake Shapen was stopped short on a 4th and inches play. The drive to follow from Tech gave the hard-working defense a break as the Red Raiders were able to hold onto the rock for nearly six and a half minutes. A 12 personnel concept stuck the Baylor defensive back on an island and Cupp found space for six on an 18-yard pass.

Baylor’s lone touchdown of the game followed suit, a 71-yard reception from the speedy Monaray Baldwin.

After being the most hyped group of the offseason, the Tech edge rushers showed out against the Baylor offensive line, sacking Blake Shapen six times. Steve Linton, the recipient of most of the hype, played his best game as a Red Raiders, contributing three sacks on the night. On a defensive side full of young and upcoming talent, Charles Esters got his chance to shine and brought Shapen down twice.

Tech returns to Lubbock sitting at .500. Up next on the schedule is a homecoming collision with Kansas State. Kick off against the Wildcats is set for 6:00 p.m. with FS1 providing television coverage.



