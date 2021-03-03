RedRaiderSports - Tech signee Jaylon Tyson looking to win another TAPPS championship

After going 23-1 in the regular season, the John Paul II Cardinals are one of the top ranked high school programs in the state.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the John Paul II vs All Saints playoff game, where Texas Tech signee Jaylon Tyson and company took care of business, 101-66.

What you need to know...

... Tyson finished the game with 27 points, scoring 23 of those in the first half. With the score out of hand, the Tech signee barely played in the second half and not at all in the 4th quarter

... Tyson is teammates with 5-star Texas A&M signee Manny Obaseki, and 2022 big man Cameron Corhen who already holds several high major offers

... With the win, John Paul II advances to the Regionals and will next play Midland Christian and Liberty signee Joseph Venzant

Thoughts on the game: "We really just worked on ourselves tonight. We didn't know we were going to win but we just wanted to work on ourselves, keep the momentum up for our next game and if we win that game then keep it rolling. But really just working on ourselves, playing as a team, and just really work on consistency on defense."

Defensive mindset: "I knew signing with Texas Tech that I have to play great defense, so really I've been working on it ever since I committed. I can see a big improvement. Just working on my lateral movement, that's a big thing that I needed to work on and just keep improving."