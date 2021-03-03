RedRaiderSports - Tech signee Jaylon Tyson looking to win another TAPPS championship

Tech signee Jaylon Tyson looking to win another TAPPS championship
After going 23-1 in the regular season, the John Paul II Cardinals are one of the top ranked high school programs in the state.
RedRaiderSports was on hand for the John Paul II vs All Saints playoff game, where Texas Tech signee Jaylon Tyson and company took care of business, 101-66.
What you need to know...
... Tyson finished the game with 27 points, scoring 23 of those in the first half. With the score out of hand, the Tech signee barely played in the second half and not at all in the 4th quarter
... Tyson is teammates with 5-star Texas A&M signee Manny Obaseki, and 2022 big man Cameron Corhen who already holds several high major offers
... With the win, John Paul II advances to the Regionals and will next play Midland Christian and Liberty signee Joseph Venzant
Thoughts on the game: "We really just worked on ourselves tonight. We didn't know we were going to win but we just wanted to work on ourselves, keep the momentum up for our next game and if we win that game then keep it rolling. But really just working on ourselves, playing as a team, and just really work on consistency on defense."
Defensive mindset: "I knew signing with Texas Tech that I have to play great defense, so really I've been working on it ever since I committed. I can see a big improvement. Just working on my lateral movement, that's a big thing that I needed to work on and just keep improving."
#TexasTech signee Jaylon Tyson (@jaylontyson) in his bag early. Already up to 11 points in the 1st quarter @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/r9GJmU9qf8— Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) March 3, 2021
What the team needs to do to win state: "It's all on the defensive end. Get our rotations right and communications right. Just play together."
Thoughts on Texas Tech's season: Tech beat TCU 69-49 earlier in the evening, and Tyson was excited to hear the news.
"We started off a little bit slow but now we're starting to gain momentum. I feel confident that they're going to go deep in March Madness. I know I'll be watching and I want to wish the team the best of luck moving forward."
Recruiting others: Tech is currently recruiting guys such as Enoch Boakye and Keyonte George. Tyson would love for those two to join in him Lubbock.
"I've talked a little bit to Keyonte, I haven't talked to the big man yet. I'm gonna keep pressing Keyonte, that would be a really good recruit for us. So I'm gonna keep talking to everybody and we're gonna try to get this thing rolling."
Little brother Jordyn Tyson: Jaylon's younger brother Jordyn Tyson is a football player who plays wideout for Frisco Independence high school. Jordyn recently picked up his first FBS offer, from New Mexico, and big brother Jaylon would love for him to get recruited by Texas Tech.
"Tech should be after him for sure. He's an athlete. He's guarded me in basketball, it's just hard to play against him. He's got quick feet, he's just an all-around athlete. I know this summer he's gonna blow up, he's gonna start getting calls. Texas Tech is going to be in his top three, I promise you that."
#TexasTech signee Jaylon Tyson (@jaylontyson) has 23 points and counting...in the 1st half 🔥🔥🔥 @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/UJJOskwnmK— Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) March 3, 2021