Tech shoots for momentum starter against Tarleton State
GAME DETAILS
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
When: 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16Watch it on: ESPN+
All-time series: First meeting
What you should know: Tarleton State
Head coach: Todd Whitten
2023 record: 2-0
2022 record: 6-5
Projected conference finish: 6th (UAC)
It has been tough sledding for Joey McGuire and Texas Tech through the first two games of his second season at the helm. Holding an 0-2 record to start the year for the first time since 1990, the Red Raiders get an opportunity to keep the train on the tracks with Tarleton State coming to Lubbock Saturday. It will be the first ever meeting for the two programs.
The Texans are led by Todd Whitten, who is now in his 14th season leading the team from Stephenville. Whitten is the winningest coach in Tarleton’s history, boasting a 96-50 record in that span. Originally from Dallas, Whitten is also a Texas Tech alum, a class of 1990 graduate with a master’s degree in sports administration. It was in Lubbock, in fact, that Whitten’s coaching career got off the ground when he returned to school as a graduate assistant on Spike Dykes’ coaching staff.
The Texans are in their first season competing in the newly-formed United Athletic Conference. The league features several familiar faces that the Red Raiders have competed against in the past such as Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin. Tarleton State was picked to finish sixth in the UAC, and has gotten off to a good start this season. Wins against McNeese State and a conference victory over North Alabama sit the Texans at 2-0 on the year.
In that stretch, Tarleton is averaging 52 points per game, a theme of Whitten’s offenses which have averaged 33 points and 426 yards per game in his coaching tenure. The Texans offense is the product of an overall balanced attack. Tarleton averages almost 200 yards/game (196.0) on the ground and 321.50 through the air.
ONES TO WATCH: TARLETON STATE
OFFENSE
The name to know at signal caller for the Texans is going to be Victor Gabalis. The redshirt sophomore is at his third school in as many years, having spent time at Washington State and Utah Tech. Gabalis has been key in Tarleton’s two wins this season and he is hovering around a 59 percent completion rate to go along with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The player for the Texans who jumps off the screen a little further than the rest is wide receiver Jaden Smith. Though he only has three catches and 62 yards so far this season, Smith stands a stout 6-foot-6, which is certain to give matchup problems for any secondary.
Gabalis’ primary target so far has been Keylan Johnson, who has four touchdowns on the year. The Tech run defense was promising against the big name running backs from Oregon, but should still keep note of Tarleton’s tailbacks Derrel Kelly and Kayvon Britten. The pair have combined for five touchdowns and 338 yards.
DEFENSE
The Tarleton offense is high-flying but the defense has been less-than-spectacular against less-than-stellar competition. Opponents are averaging 415 yards/game in passing offense, though the Texans have yet to allow a passing touchdown. Tarleton’s leading-tackler so far is actually a defensive back, Patrick Jones. A senior from Memphis, Tennessee, Jones is a versatile safety who had two interceptions, two PBUs, four QB hits and a forced fumble in 2022. Aiding the defense is the return of 2022 leading-tackler Qua’Shawn Washington, who totalled 75 last season.