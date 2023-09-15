It has been tough sledding for Joey McGuire and Texas Tech through the first two games of his second season at the helm. Holding an 0-2 record to start the year for the first time since 1990, the Red Raiders get an opportunity to keep the train on the tracks with Tarleton State coming to Lubbock Saturday. It will be the first ever meeting for the two programs.

The Texans are led by Todd Whitten, who is now in his 14th season leading the team from Stephenville. Whitten is the winningest coach in Tarleton’s history, boasting a 96-50 record in that span. Originally from Dallas, Whitten is also a Texas Tech alum, a class of 1990 graduate with a master’s degree in sports administration. It was in Lubbock, in fact, that Whitten’s coaching career got off the ground when he returned to school as a graduate assistant on Spike Dykes’ coaching staff.

The Texans are in their first season competing in the newly-formed United Athletic Conference. The league features several familiar faces that the Red Raiders have competed against in the past such as Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin. Tarleton State was picked to finish sixth in the UAC, and has gotten off to a good start this season. Wins against McNeese State and a conference victory over North Alabama sit the Texans at 2-0 on the year.

In that stretch, Tarleton is averaging 52 points per game, a theme of Whitten’s offenses which have averaged 33 points and 426 yards per game in his coaching tenure. The Texans offense is the product of an overall balanced attack. Tarleton averages almost 200 yards/game (196.0) on the ground and 321.50 through the air.



