Spring football is typically a time of new beginnings for college football programs. The brief practice period allows coaches and players to see what they are working with and what needs to be improved.

For Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez however, the opportunity for spring ball would not arrive, as surgery for a torn labrum held him out for all of the spring session. It was a long road of rehab to recovery, but for Rodriguez there was more to gain than just on the field reps.

“I just found out how tough I really was,” Rodriguez said at Tech’s local media day Thursday. “It definitely hurt, it wasn’t very comfortable. But just to be able to keep going, and whether it’s slipping in and out, I was just able to keep going and know that it will be okay.”

Learning the linebacker position is something that Rodriguez has been a key priority for the junior. Entering his second season with the Red Raiders, Rodriguez had spent the majority of his career on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. In his time at Virginia, versatility was the name of his game as he spent time playing quarterback (his natural position in high school), running back, tight end and wide receiver. With all the experience on the offensive end, Rodriguez has utilized some of his prep strategies to help him at the next level.

“The pregame stuff, so everything during the week (preparing),” Rodriguez said. “How I watch film and everything, it’s a little bit like how I used to as a quarterback. That definitely helps me out more because it’s more familiar. But again, like seeing the field, it’s a totally different side of the ball. That’s definitely changed, but for sure, preparing for the game that’s all kind of similar.”



