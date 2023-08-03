Tech’s Rodriguez assuming larger role at inside linebacker spot
Spring football is typically a time of new beginnings for college football programs. The brief practice period allows coaches and players to see what they are working with and what needs to be improved.
For Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez however, the opportunity for spring ball would not arrive, as surgery for a torn labrum held him out for all of the spring session. It was a long road of rehab to recovery, but for Rodriguez there was more to gain than just on the field reps.
“I just found out how tough I really was,” Rodriguez said at Tech’s local media day Thursday. “It definitely hurt, it wasn’t very comfortable. But just to be able to keep going, and whether it’s slipping in and out, I was just able to keep going and know that it will be okay.”
Learning the linebacker position is something that Rodriguez has been a key priority for the junior. Entering his second season with the Red Raiders, Rodriguez had spent the majority of his career on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. In his time at Virginia, versatility was the name of his game as he spent time playing quarterback (his natural position in high school), running back, tight end and wide receiver. With all the experience on the offensive end, Rodriguez has utilized some of his prep strategies to help him at the next level.
“The pregame stuff, so everything during the week (preparing),” Rodriguez said. “How I watch film and everything, it’s a little bit like how I used to as a quarterback. That definitely helps me out more because it’s more familiar. But again, like seeing the field, it’s a totally different side of the ball. That’s definitely changed, but for sure, preparing for the game that’s all kind of similar.”
2022 gave the former Cavalier a great base to build off of, Rodriguez played in 12 of the Red Raiders’ 13 games, only missing the regular season finale against Oklahoma. For having never played the position in college, Rodriguez showed flashes at linebacker, accumulating 29 tackles and three TFLs. Aiding Rodriguez in his first season at the new spot were super-seniors ahead of him on the depth chart in Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge. Rodriguez is carrying the lessons learned from that duo into the upcoming season.
The Wichita Falls native said of Merriweather, “Krishon’s effort, you can see it on tape. You could see it every day he played with relentless effort. He was always going to the ball whether or not it was even around, he was always running.”
Rodriguez added about Eldridge, “From Kosi, I probably (picked up) just like the mental side of the game. You would always see him preparing for the game and always see him watching film. Picking up on little things that other people wouldn’t. Definitely those two things I’ve tried to pick up on.”
A promising 2022 is leading up to a critical 2023 for Rodriguez. He, along with former outside linebacker Jesiah Pierre, have made a full transition to the inside position and the shoes left behind by their predecessors are big to fill. After proving to himself the mental fortitude of dealing with a lengthy rehab process, Rodriguez is ready to be back on the field.
“I’m 100 percent (healthy). (Rehab) was good, it just felt really long,” Rodriguez said. “There were times I felt good, times I didn’t, but definitely the trainers were super patient with me. Now I’m definitely 100 percent back and ready to go.”