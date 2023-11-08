The official end to a grueling offseason culminated in a victory for Texas Tech on its opening night of the season, as the Red Raiders rolled Texas A&M-Commerce in 73-46 fashion Wednesday night. The curtain was lifted on Grant McCasland’s squad in the team’s first contest of his tenure as Tech head coach.

Touted to be the leader of the team as one of the returners from the group a season ago, Pop Isaacs led the Red Raiders with 19, including seven in the first five minutes of the night. Tech opened the game on a brisk 8-0 scoring run right out of the gate, fueled by two layups from West Virginia transfer guard Joe Toussaint.

The mantra of defense returned to the 806- the Lions were held to an abysmal 5-35 from three point land on the night. This included an 0-13 showing from beyond the arc in the first half. Commerce finished the first half with 17 points but were able to pick up the pace in the second half. Kalen Williams scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half with Jerome Brewer chipping in 11 to be the Lions’ second scorer in double figures.

Darrion Williams was a spark for the Red Raiders, and the sophomore finished with 14 points on a crisp 5-7 shooting from the field. Williams scored seven points in the second half to lead Tech in the second stanza of play.

Tech was able to claim the rebound category by a sizable margin, hauling 48 to Commerce’s 31, including 11 on the offensive glass.

Warren Washington finished two points short of a double-double, pulling down 12 rebounds with eight points along the way. Joe Toussaint was the third Red Raider to hit double figures Wednesday, the senior dropping 10 points on an efficient 4-8 from the field.

Starting off the season on the right foot at 1-0, the Red Raiders will take the court again Sunday against San Jose State. Tip off against the Spartans is slated for 1:00 p.m.



