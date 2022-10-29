The Red Raiders lost 45-17 to Baylor on Saturday, enroute they turned the ball over five times from three different quarterbacks.

Head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media after the loss, saying that he was extremely frustrated with the turnovers.

“Turnovers you know,” McGuire said. “You just can’t win football games with two or three turnovers, let alone five. We’ve said it all year long, the games that we’ve lost we’ve turned the ball over three or four times.”

One of those turnovers came on a controversial call on a jump ball in the end zone thrown to JJ Sparkman. McGuire spoke about what he saw on the throw and what the officials told him in the moment.

“The only way the offense gets that ball is if its simultaneous,” McGuire said. “They said it wasn’t a simultaneous possession and the corner came up with the ball. We were down 31-17 and could’ve gotten it to 31-24 and we didn’t, it was a big play in the game. Really kind of all their turnovers were really big plays in the game.”

McGuire also spoke about the decision to have Donovan Smith in the game on a fourth and short and running tempo that resulted in an interception.

“That was one thing that his package and we had some fourth downs. We had a couple of things for him to run the ball,” McGuire said. “When you're going to be tempo, you don’t want to give them a chance to sub, you know, it's tough that he throws the interception.”

The Red Raiders had no answer for the Baylor run game, head-manned by freshman running back Richard Reese with 148 of the Bears’ 231 rushing yards. McGuire spoke about the freshman postgame.

“He’s good, I thought he did a good job,” McGuire said. “Their main play is the outside zone and I thought we did a good job of adjusting in the half and fitting that up better.”

McGuire preached moving on, as he always does in a post-loss press conference and spoke about being mentally fresh ahead of taking on the conference leader and undefeated TCU in Ft. Worth on Saturday.

“We’ll get ready for the team that’s leading the conference,” McGuire said. “The guys will come back tomorrow, and we’ll be ready to go. We will be better.”