Consistency, the main problem for the Texas Tech offense in Saturday's 27-14 loss against NC State in Raleigh.

Donovan Smith threw a crucial pick-six in the second quarter and the Red Raiders were not able to recover afterwards.

Smith’s problems as the Tech quarterback are frustrating and it is worse when he shows elite ability such as he did on the touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. All the talent is there, it just isn’t there consistently.

Despite the downside on offense, Sarodorick Thompson had his best game of the season and the defense played well, keeping the Red Raiders in the game for an extended period of time.

Thompson finished with 51 all-purpose yards but looked better than his stat line and the defense kept the Wolfpack to 6/16 on third downs tonight.

Malik Dunlap had multiple important pass deflections on third downs and one in the end zone, he was likely the brightest spot on the defense all night.

Taylor-Demerson was also a bright spot, causing a forced fumble through the end zone that kept the Red Raiders in the contest.

The Red Raiders come out of this quite banged up with a definite lost of Bryce Ramirez for an extended period of time along with some other bruises on the defensive side of the football such as Muddy Waters and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

We will find out more about the injury situation on Monday as the Red Raiders turn their attention to Texas on Saturday.