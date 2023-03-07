HOW THEY GOT HERE:

Texas Tech is set to take part in the Big 12 Tournament this week. The Red Raiders enter the gauntlet at the No. 9 seed in the conference, having finished their Big 12 schedule with a record of 5-13. Tech currently sits at one game above .500 with a 16-15 record for the 2023 campaign so far. In neutral contests, the Red Raiders are 2-2, with wins against Louisville and Jackson State, and losses in Maui against Creighton and Ohio State.

THE BIG STORYLINE:

It feels like ages since Tech was competing in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, with turmoil and unrest surrounding the program since the start of Big 12 play. The biggest storyline surrounding any team heading into Kansas City this week is no doubt the suspension of Tech’s head coach Mark Adams. With Adams out of the saddle for the time being, Tech announced assistant coach Corey Williams as the interim coach for the Red Raiders’ hopeful run in the tournament. Williams last served as a head coach at Stetson from 2013-2019, where he finished with a record of 58-133. Williams, along with fellow assistants Al Pinkins and Steve Green, will be tasked with leading Tech to the near impossible: winning four games in four days in the toughest conference in the country.

WHAT TO KNOW: WEST VIRGINIA

The first opponent standing in the way of the Red Raiders’ dream of a tournament bid is West Virginia in a game scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.. The two sides split the season series, the away team winning in both contests the two played this season. The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a record of 18-13 and 7-11 in conference play. West Virginia has been the victors of its last two bouts, against Iowa State on the road and a resounding home victory over then-No. 11 Kansas State. Leading the charge for the Mountaineers is their lone All-Big 12 selection– third team member Erik Stevenson. Stevenson has been on an absolute tear as of late, and the senior is averaging 24.6 points across the last five games for West Virginia. Stevenson had 27 in Morgantown against the Red Raiders and nearly willed the team to victory on his own.

WHAT COULD BE NEXT:

If the Red Raiders were to emerge victorious against West Virginia, the road does not get any easier from there. The victor of Wednesday night’s contest is slated to matchup against regular season Big 12 champion Kansas. Tech can hang its hat on having kept it close with the Jayhawks in both matchups in hopes of shocking the world Thursday.

Hope may not be completely dead for this Tech team, but it will take mental and physical fortitude for the Red Raiders to climb to the top of the Big 12 this week.



