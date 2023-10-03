Texas Tech is coming off the heels of a much-needed Big 12 victory over Houston last week. The win against the Cougars put the Red Raiders in the conference win column, but the page has turned quickly. A road test awaits with Tech set for a rivalry matchup against Baylor Saturday. Following the Red Raiders’ Tuesday practice, Loic Fouonji, Ty Matthews, Ben Roberts and Rusty Staats spoke to the media to preview the trip to Waco.

It is hard to forget how last season’s iteration of the Tech-Baylor contest turned out, a lopsided 45-17 win for the Bears that got out of hand in the fourth quarter. In front of a sold out, night game crowd with Patrick Mahomes in attendance, it would also be easy for the Red Raiders to dwell on that loss with Baylor on tab this week. As has been the case with this Tech team before however, mental fortitude is being called upon, once again.

“Though they did beat us bad last year, we still focus on them as another opponent right,” linebacker Matthews said. “We don’t try to focus on last year, things like that. Yeah, they beat us. But it’s a new year. It’s time to lock in. Execute on both sides of the ball, even special teams. We’re together as a team, we’ll take 70 against 60,000 or whatever, right. If we just stick together and close the circle more, we’re gonna be good.”

Matthews plays inside linebacker alongside Ben Roberts, who has been holding his own in his time on the field. Through five games, Roberts has 38 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Against Houston however, Roberts was without fellow starter Jesiah Pierre. In place of Pierre, true freshman Mike Dingle earned the start at the other linebacker spot, with Roberts, a redshirt freshman, becoming the veteran in that role.

“It wasn’t as difficult as I thought it was gonna be,” Roberts said. “Going into West Virginia, I had to kind of take on that role. Turning into the MIKE linebacker, you got to make all the calls on the field. It wasn’t as bad of a transition, it was just building chemistry with a new guy on the field, especially with Mike being young, him starting with me… He’s explosive. He might be one of the more athletic people on the team, not just in the linebacker room. He runs track here. He’s always got a good attitude about himself. He’s just young, once he gets over being young he’s gonna be great.”



