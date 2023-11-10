Game Details

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

When: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Watch it on: FS1

All-time series: Texas Tech leads, 22-3

What to know: Kansas

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Record: 7-2 (4-2)

Conference standings: 3rd

With an extra two days to rest and prepare, Texas Tech (4-5) will look to move back to .500 when it travels to Lawrence to take on Kansas (7-2) Saturday. The Red Raiders (will look to extend their win streak in the series to four- the Jayhawks last victory in this matchup was at home in 2019. Tech is coming off the heels of a Thursday night thriller against TCU, which saw the return to play for quarterback Behren Morton and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

The Red Raiders have dominated the series against the Jayhawks, boasting a 22-3 margin in the overall series, including 12-straight throughout the span of 2004-2019. It is a similar situation this season for Tech with Kansas on the schedule from a record perspective. The Red Raiders are 4-5 on the season and held the same record when the Jayhawks came into Lubbock a year ago. Tech went on to win that game, sparking a four-game winning streak. Chasing bowl eligibility for a third-consecutive season, the Red Raiders will have to win two of their next three to achieve it.

Kansas has seen a resurgence in the program, spearheaded by third-year head coach Lance Leipold. Originally of Jefferson, Wisconsin, Leipold’s first head gig came at his alma mater of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he was at the helm from 2007-2014. Leipold moved on to Buffalo for six seasons, before eventually taking the Kansas job in 2021.

After a 2-10 season in Leipold’s debut campaign, the Jayhawks started last season 5-0, and eventually faced Arkansas in the 2022 Liberty Bowl. It was the first time since 2008 that the Jayhawks competed in the postseason. Kansas has already secured bowl eligibility this season, holding a 7-2 record on the year. The Jayhawks are coming off a hard-fought victory in Ames over Iowa State, and are two weeks removed from a marquee win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma.

With playmakers on either side of the field, Kansas possesses one of the most high-powered offenses in the Big 12. The Jayhawks average the third-most points per game (34.9) with the second-highest red zone scoring percentage at 88.9 percent. Defensively, the Jayhawks have had a step up in play from their defensive line, with Kansas having the second-most sacks in the Big 12 with 22.

Ones To Watch: Kansas

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Jalon Daniels has been missing in action with a back injury, in his place is the man that took on the Red Raiders a season ago in Jason Bean. The sixth-year senior Bean might be the fastest player in the country, being clocked at 22.4 miles per hour on a 38-yard touchdown run against Oklahoma. That is faster than any NFL player has clocked this season, including Tyreek Hill. Bean does not do it alone however, and it is his tandem of running backs alongside him that make the offense tick. Devin Neal continues to be one of the premier backs in the league. Neal has 828 rushing yards this season to go along with nine touchdowns. Daniel Hishaw is a force as the second tailback, with 517 yards of his own and eight touchdowns. Kansas uses an option based offense to allow their three runners to go to work.

Defensively, the big names lie in the Jayhawks secondary. Kenny Logan is the heartbeat of the group, and he is the team’s leading tackler with 61. While Mello Dotson’s status is up in the air following an injury against the Cyclones, he leads the team with three interceptions, having taken two to the house in the last two games. Junior corner Cobee Bryant is rarely tested, and some may remember him for his forced fumble and scoop-and-score from earlier in the season against BYU.

The Final Word

The biggest test of the season awaits the Red Raiders and the extra two days of preparation could be beneficial to this team, from a health and scheme perspective. This Tech defense has struggled with the quarterback run game and is what Kansas excels at with the dynamic Bean. Tech’s best shot to win this game will either be to try and climb out victorious in a shootout, or try to reverse the mantra and control the ball themselves. A healthier Behren Morton and near full strength defense from the Red Raiders should keep things interesting in Lawrence.



