Tech legacy Aiden Meeks picks up offer from Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches held their third camp of the summer on Thursday afternoon. One of the campers in attendance, Rockwall wide receiver Aiden Meeks, should be a name who is familiar to Tech fans.

Meeks is the son of former Texas Tech safety Vincent Meeks. Vincent, of course, was an All-Big 12 Conference selection in his time in Lubbock.

The younger Meeks came to Tech's camp, ran a 4.39 40 yard dash, showed out throughout and earned an offer from Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... In addition to Texas Tech, Meeks also holds offers from Bryant, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word and Northwestern State.

... As a junior Meeks caught 39 passes for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 48 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Following the season he was named District 10-6A 1st Team All-District Wide Receiver.

Tech camp: "The Texas Tech coaches taught me a lot of things I can use at home. I just like their style in general, they're just trying to help all the other players and trying to give back."

Tech coaches: "I like coach (Joey) McGuire, he seems like a really cool dude. He's 100 percent with you, he'll always be real with you, but I like coach McGuire. During the camp he told me things I could work on and things I was doing good.

I also got to connect with coach (Emmett Jones), he talked to my dad as well too."

Reaction to offer: "I was just excited because my dad went to Texas Tech, so it just meant a lot to me to get an offer from them."