Tech legacy Aiden Meeks picks up offer from Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
The Texas Tech coaches held their third camp of the summer on Thursday afternoon. One of the campers in attendance, Rockwall wide receiver Aiden Meeks, should be a name who is familiar to Tech fans.
Meeks is the son of former Texas Tech safety Vincent Meeks. Vincent, of course, was an All-Big 12 Conference selection in his time in Lubbock.
The younger Meeks came to Tech's camp, ran a 4.39 40 yard dash, showed out throughout and earned an offer from Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
... In addition to Texas Tech, Meeks also holds offers from Bryant, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word and Northwestern State.
... As a junior Meeks caught 39 passes for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 48 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Following the season he was named District 10-6A 1st Team All-District Wide Receiver.
Tech camp: "The Texas Tech coaches taught me a lot of things I can use at home. I just like their style in general, they're just trying to help all the other players and trying to give back."
Tech coaches: "I like coach (Joey) McGuire, he seems like a really cool dude. He's 100 percent with you, he'll always be real with you, but I like coach McGuire. During the camp he told me things I could work on and things I was doing good.
I also got to connect with coach (Emmett Jones), he talked to my dad as well too."
Reaction to offer: "I was just excited because my dad went to Texas Tech, so it just meant a lot to me to get an offer from them."
Chance to follow up on dad Vincent Meeks' legacy: "I mean that's just really cool because of the things he left at Texas Tech and the legacy he left, it would be really cool to play for them."
Overall recruitment: "My recruitment is 100% open. I wish I could have more offers but I'm also grateful for the offers I've gotten. I'm just working for more right now.
I'm going to Memphis in two days and then I'm going to Houston's camp on July 29th."
Official visit: Meeks says he will officially visit Texas Tech during the season whenever his school has a bye week, but that he's not sure what game that will be yet.
What he brings to the field: "Speed, route-running and versatility...and I got good hands too."
Commitment timeline: "Hopefully before December, probably Thanksgiving somewhere around there."