Tech lands top 100 point guard Christian Anderson Jr.
Texas Tech added its third high school prospect of the 2024 class with the commitment of Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy point guard Christian Anderson Jr. Anderson Jr. joins DFW prospects Leon Horner III and Jazz Henderson Jr (PWO) on the Red Raider 2024 commit list.
Anderson Jr. took a visit to West Texas on Thursday, May 16th and announced his decision in short order following the trip.
Ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect and the No. 19 point guard nationally, Anderson Jr was a longtime Michigan commitment who decided to open things up following the dismissal of former Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.
Along with his tremendous prep career, Anderson Jr. also played for Germany's U18 National Team this spring at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Mannheim, Germany. Anderson Jr averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game over the 6 game stretch, helping lead Germany to a bronze medal.
Anderson Jr. should have an opportunity to see the floor early at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders signed Minnesota transfer Elijah Hawkins and the aforementioned Jazz Henderson Jr, but otherwise don't have another natural point guard on the roster. Other guards who will expected to handle the ball in certain roles include Chance McMillian, Drake transfer Kevin Overton and Darrion Williams.
With Anderson Jr.'s commitment in the fold, look for Texas Tech to turn all its efforts into signing a premier power forward to round out the roster. Some of the top targets on the board include New Mexico transfer JT Toppin, Washington State transfer Jaylen Wells and Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins among others.