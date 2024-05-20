Texas Tech added its third high school prospect of the 2024 class with the commitment of Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy point guard Christian Anderson Jr. Anderson Jr. joins DFW prospects Leon Horner III and Jazz Henderson Jr (PWO) on the Red Raider 2024 commit list.

Anderson Jr. took a visit to West Texas on Thursday, May 16th and announced his decision in short order following the trip.

Ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect and the No. 19 point guard nationally, Anderson Jr was a longtime Michigan commitment who decided to open things up following the dismissal of former Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.

Along with his tremendous prep career, Anderson Jr. also played for Germany's U18 National Team this spring at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Mannheim, Germany. Anderson Jr averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game over the 6 game stretch, helping lead Germany to a bronze medal.