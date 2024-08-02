Texas Tech's Gino Garcia has been a part of the Red Raider football program for two seasons, coming to Lubbock under head coach Joey McGuire in 2022, after playing two seasons at Houston Christian to open his career. Back in high school, Garcia's entry into kicking on the football field came from just wanting to have fun with his friends, not something that he would believe could take him to Texas Tech. "I wasn't trying to play college football," Garcia said. "I really wasn't. It was just for fun, I just wanted to play with some friends. Then one day, my coach came up to me and was like 'Hey, some college coaches are asking about you, what do you think?' I was like 'sure.' I wasn't going to turn it down and it helped me land at Houston Baptist and now I'm here at Texas Tech." Garcia's long winding road has earned him a scholarship for the final season of his collegiate career with the Red Raiders.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJlZSB3b3JkcyBhIHdhbGstb24gd2lsbCBuZXZlciBmb3JnZXQ6 IDxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7WW91JiMzOTtyZSBvbiBzY2hvbGFyc2hpcC4mcXVv dDs8YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdyYXRzLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2dpbm9nYXJjaWFfXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2lub2dh cmNpYV9fPC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K b3JkYW5Ccm93bjZpeD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9yZGFuQnJv d242aXg8L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWExjWnVpRUJkaCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hMY1p1aUVCZGg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4 YXMgVGVjaCBGb290YmFsbCAoQFRleGFzVGVjaEZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMyMTk1MjU0 OTExMDU0MDU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDYsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

After losing out on the starting kicking job in 2022 to Trey Wolff, Garcia redshirted before winning the starting job in 2023, using that time to help him adjust to the brighter lights in Lubbock compared to his previous stop. "(The difference) is definitely the pressure. Over there, I mean the competition isn't as high, we've got the best of the best specialists here," Garcia said. "And I mean, kicking in front of 50-60 thousand people every game compared to over there kicking in front of less than 5,000 people a game." With ample pressure on Garcia on a game to game, quarter to quarter and snap to snap basis, he has had to find a way to manage his mental health, something that he believed was a struggle at some points of his college career, but highlighted by a specific moment last season.