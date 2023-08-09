Twice during the 2022 Texas Tech football season, Gino Garcia sat on the sidelines as he watched fellow kicker Trey Wolff boot in game-winning field goals against Texas and Oklahoma. Two weeks before the Texas game- against Houston- Garcia watched the veteran Wolff send the game into overtime with a 47 yard bomb. It was also the game against the Cougars that Garcia would last see the turf for field goal duties, as his miss from 46 yards and Wolff’s stellar performance cemented the now-Tennessee Titan as the starter going forward. Even after losing the job, Garcia remained helpful and attentive in practice. “I was kind of starting to fall off, I just wasn’t kicking as great as (Trey) was,” Garcia said following the Red Raiders’ practice Wednesday. “It was kind of a thing that I just couldn’t feed negative energy to him and I would just have to help them out because I wanted what was best for the team. And I still came here everyday, practiced, worked my butt off. It was me just supporting him with whatever he went through… We just helped each other out a ton.” A Richardson native, Garcia made his collegiate debut for Houston Baptist (now Christian) in 2019. Garcia was named to the All-Southland Conference first team in 2021, following a blistering 9-10 tally on field goals including his career long of 59 yards. With such a successful year under his belt, Garcia decided it was time to move on to greener pastures.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhISEgTGV04oCZcyBnZXQgdG8gd29yayBMdWJib2Nr ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdURz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBlcnJ5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtlbm55UGVycnk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTY2hvdj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTY2hvdjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzJudk5JdzVsbnUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8ybnZOSXc1bG51PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdpbm8gR2FyY2lhIChAZ2lub2dhcmNpYV9fKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dpbm9nYXJjaWFfXy9zdGF0dXMv MTQ4OTcyNDQ4NzgzNDczODY4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

When Garcia committed to play for the Red Raiders, the territory was not completely foreign to him. During the COVID-riddled 2020 season, HBU made the journey to Lubbock to take on Tech, an eventually 35-33 win for the Red Raiders. In that contest however, Garcia played about as well as he could have, going 2-2 on field goals with one from 44 yards, while also nailing all three extra point attempts. Garcia, now playing in Jones AT&T Stadium which has 12 times the capacity as his previous stadium, looks back on his trip to Tech fondly. “It was fun,” Garcia said. “It was a very fun experience because at Houston Baptist, where I was previously, there wasn’t many games that we were playing in front of a lot of people. I know there wasn’t many people then, but just a stadium like Texas Tech’s, it was so nice and it was a very nice experience.” Garcia playing football in Lubbock, playing football at all even, was not something he expected. Garcia played soccer growing up and by his account, was pretty good at it, too. Playing both football and soccer as a senior in high school, Garcia was named second team All-State by the AP Sports Editors on the gridiron and the District 8-6A MVP on the pitch. With a lengthy 6’2 frame, Garcia played goalkeeper at Pearce High and very well could have taken his talents to the next level in soccer. “I played soccer my whole life, I was actually going to play college soccer,” Garcia said. “I was really good at it. And then my senior year came around and my coach was like ‘Hey, what do you think about playing college football?’ and I told him ‘Sure.’... I got recruited to play soccer my junior year by SMU. That was my dream school growing up, throughout high school, I played there a couple times. My brother played college soccer at West Texas A&M. He was a senior whenever I was a senior in high school and I was thinking about also going and playing over there.” Now in the midst of another battle for the starting job with UAB transfer Reese Burkhardt, Garcia is remaining laser focused. He still talks to Trey Wolff- multiple times a week- in fact. Learning from Wolff as well as former Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay, who Garcia trained with over the summer, has Garcia reinvigorated for 2023. The mentality to prove himself is driving Garcia heading into the season.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IGtpY2tpbmcgaXQgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvbl9nYXJpYmF5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A am9uX2dhcmliYXk5PC9hPiAhIfCfpJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0w5YmRIRURWMUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MOWJkSEVEVjFMPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEdpbm8gR2FyY2lhIChAZ2lub2dhcmNpYV9fKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dpbm9nYXJjaWFfXy9zdGF0dXMvMTY1 ODkwMjY5MzU3Mjc0NzI3NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTcs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“I just fall back on my faith a bunch,” Garcia said. “I fall back on my faith, on God’s plan. My family supports me with advice. My mom, my dad, my sister, my brother and my girlfriend, they’ve always supported me. I don’t want to prove anyone wrong, I just want to prove them right. And for one, prove myself right.”