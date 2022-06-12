Tech is first to offer Oklahoma standout ATH Elijah Green

Texas Tech held its second camp of the summer on Saturday, and one of the top performers at the event was Classen School of Advanced Studies (OK) athlete Elijah Green.

The 6-foot-2, 184 pound Green entered the weekend with no scholarship offers but left town with his first, from Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... As a sophomore Green put up 1,008 passing yards and seven (7) passing touchdowns, 261 rushing yards and one (1) score on the ground, and 221 receiving yards and two (2) receiving touchdowns. He also added 105 kick return yards and 30 punt return yards. Defensively, Green pitched in with 45 tackles and four interceptions. All stats are per MaxPreps.

... Green was also named All-City Athletic All-Conference Second Team in basketball. He was named as the 28th best player in Oklahoma per the 2024 OkieBall Top 40 rankings.

Tech camp: "I liked the camp, I liked how it ran. It was pretty cool, pretty smooth. It was very competitive and I got a chance to showcase my talents. After, I took a campus tour and I really liked it, pretty nice campus. I really loved it."

Tech coaches: "Coach (Joey) McGuire offered me. I like how he takes care of his people. He takes care of his players, he's not only thinking about sports he's thinking about like us growing as individuals.

I didn't really get to connect with (WR's coach Emmett Jones) too much but I'm sure we'll build a connection in the future."