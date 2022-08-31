2024 Timpson ATH Vosky Howard did not hold any scholarship offers entering his junior season.

One game in though that's changed. After a big season-opener in a win vs. Beckville, Texas Tech, led by Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard, offered the 6-foot, 175 pound playmaker from East Texas.

What you need to know...

... Howard announced his offer from Texas Tech on August 26th.

... As a sophomore Howard was named the District 10-2A-I Newcomer of the Year after putting up over 1,000 all purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.

... In addition to football, Howard also plays basketball, baseball and runs track. His personal record in the 200 meter is 22.54 seconds and he has a long jump best of 22 feet-3.5 inches.

... Howard is cousins with former Texas Tech wideout Reginald Davis and Timpson four-star teammate Terry Bussey.

Relationship with coach James Blanchard: "We played Thursday, I had a great game against Beckville, and that Friday morning he (Blanchard) told me to call him. I called him, he told me to get on a three-way call with my mom. So I called my mom and he talked to me a little bit to get to know me, and he offered me a full scholarship. After that, I'd say 45 minutes later, we got on the phone again because he wanted to get to know me more. He's been checking on me since then and treating me nice."