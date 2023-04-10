Tech Hall of Fame legacy Sawyer Anderson recaps recent visit to LBK
2025 Parish Episcopal quarterback Sawyer Anderson is one of the early big-time prospects emerging in his class. He holds 18 offers to date with more surely on the way.
One school he has a special connection to, and got to visit recently, is Texas Tech. Anderson's grandfather, Donny Anderson, is one of the most decorated players in school history and is in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame among other honors.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Anderson recently to recap his time on campus and overall recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Anderson holds 18 offer so far, including Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, North Carolina State, TCU and others
... As a sophomore Anderson went 208/320 (65%) for 3120 yards, 37 touchdowns and 7 interceptions through the air, helping lead Parish Episcopal to a state championship. He also added 168 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground.
... Following his sophomore season Anderson was named TAPPS All State 1st Team Offense Quarterback and the TAPPS District Offensive Player of the Year.
Relationship with coach Zach Kittley: "Yeah I mean, it's been great. He's been down to see me throw about three times since I've been a freshman. He's a great coach and to see his quarterbacks he's coached put up those type of numbers really means a lot. Just to see his offense go fast and throw the ball a lot is really special to me. Him having a connection with me, our relationship just keeps growing. He's awesome."
Catching up with Joey McGuire: "Right when I got there he gave me a big hug. I was like 'hey coach, I'm Sawyer Anderson' and he goes 'I know who you are!' and gave me a big hug. He brings the energy which I love. He's really honest. What you see is what you get on TV and stuff, so it was awesome. It was a great experience."
Thoughts on being recruited by Tech considering his family history: "Yeah, I mean (the Tech offer) was one of my first big ones so it meant a lot to me. Knowing that my grandpa went there and the legacy he left was really special. The first time I went down there was actually last weekend so it was really special to get down there. He left a great legacy there and it'd be awesome to do the same. It was a lot of fun to get down and just see what he left."
What else stood out from Tech visit: "The main important things for me - because nowadays it's all about relationships - so I mean just talking with the coaches means a lot. Then seeing practice was awesome. Seeing the guys and how good attitude the guys have and just the relationships they've build within the team. They care about football but they care about on another as well. So Texas Tech building a program like that means a lot."
Other schools standing out: "A few (of my offers) I've been surprised by just because they're big schools but I've had relationships with the coaches. UNC I have a good connection with, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas. Texas Tech was really impressive and I love what they're doing down there."
Upcoming visit plans: "I'm going to Clemson April 12th, then I think Miami in late May. Maybe Wisconsin in the summer."
Camps this off-season: "None of them are secured like I'm going yet but I might attend one upcoming soon. If I'm free because I'm doing baseball right now and it's a lot of my schedule. We're in district right now so whenever I'm free I'm gonna do that because our games on the weekends and we practice and everything."
Commitment timeline: "Being a quarterback it's a lot different on committing. You have to kind of speed the process up a little bit than others. I would say definitely by my junior year summer, beginning of summer I'll be committed. Probably in about a year or so I'll be committed somewhere, because as a quarterback you have to speed up the process because they only take a select few so probably around then. June or July 2024 maybe."