2025 Parish Episcopal quarterback Sawyer Anderson is one of the early big-time prospects emerging in his class. He holds 18 offers to date with more surely on the way.

One school he has a special connection to, and got to visit recently, is Texas Tech. Anderson's grandfather, Donny Anderson, is one of the most decorated players in school history and is in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame among other honors.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Anderson recently to recap his time on campus and overall recruitment.

... Anderson holds 18 offer so far, including Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, North Carolina State, TCU and others

... As a sophomore Anderson went 208/320 (65%) for 3120 yards, 37 touchdowns and 7 interceptions through the air, helping lead Parish Episcopal to a state championship. He also added 168 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground.

... Following his sophomore season Anderson was named TAPPS All State 1st Team Offense Quarterback and the TAPPS District Offensive Player of the Year.

Relationship with coach Zach Kittley: "Yeah I mean, it's been great. He's been down to see me throw about three times since I've been a freshman. He's a great coach and to see his quarterbacks he's coached put up those type of numbers really means a lot. Just to see his offense go fast and throw the ball a lot is really special to me. Him having a connection with me, our relationship just keeps growing. He's awesome."

Catching up with Joey McGuire: "Right when I got there he gave me a big hug. I was like 'hey coach, I'm Sawyer Anderson' and he goes 'I know who you are!' and gave me a big hug. He brings the energy which I love. He's really honest. What you see is what you get on TV and stuff, so it was awesome. It was a great experience."

Thoughts on being recruited by Tech considering his family history: "Yeah, I mean (the Tech offer) was one of my first big ones so it meant a lot to me. Knowing that my grandpa went there and the legacy he left was really special. The first time I went down there was actually last weekend so it was really special to get down there. He left a great legacy there and it'd be awesome to do the same. It was a lot of fun to get down and just see what he left."