The 2024 Texas Tech football recruiting class has shaped out to possibly become a major turning point in the program’s history. Currently sitting at 18 commits, the cycle features marquee pledges at every position. With this in mind, RedRaiderSports decided to do a deep-dive into the history of Tech football recruiting classes according to Rivals.com to see how 2024 could become a historical one for the Red Raiders.

The 2023 and 2022 classes will be noted as several positions in those classes featured average ratings equal or better than positions in the 2024 class, but this will also take into account the full Rivals class database.