Tech FB's 2024 class shaping up to be revolutionary
Jarrett Ramirez & Justin Apodaca
Staff
The 2024 Texas Tech football recruiting class has shaped out to possibly become a major turning point in the program’s history. Currently sitting at 18 commits, the cycle features marquee pledges at every position. With this in mind, RedRaiderSports decided to do a deep-dive into the history of Tech football recruiting classes according to Rivals.com to see how 2024 could become a historical one for the Red Raiders.
The 2023 and 2022 classes will be noted as several positions in those classes featured average ratings equal or better than positions in the 2024 class, but this will also take into account the full Rivals class database.
A member of the prestigious Elite 11, Will Hammond is the highest-rated quarterback commit for Tech since Morton of the 2021 class. Morton, who also spent time competing in the Elite 11, has shown flashes of his pure talent in his time as a Red Raider. In terms of measurables, both gunslingers stand 6’2 with Hammond weighing in at 195 compared to Morton’s 190 during his high school days. Both have tremendous arm talent and footwork and could be looked at as the QBs of the future for Tech.
