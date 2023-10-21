Seemingly playing with their backs against the wall, Texas Tech fell flat in its first ever trip to Provo, dropping Saturday night’s Big 12 contest to the Cougars, *SCORE*. The Red Raiders will take a 3-5 overall record into their bye week, now sitting at 2-3 in conference play this season.

The Red Raiders turned the ball over five times, three interceptions from Jake Strong and two fumbles, one coming from Myles Price on a punt return.

Much was made leading into the game about BYU’s running game, or lack thereof, but any preconceived notions about the Cougars on the ground were wiped in the first drive of the game. On the second play from scrimmage, LJ Martin took a hand off and made 55 yards out of it, getting BYU set up in the Tech red zone. From there, Kedon Slovis made quick work of the Tech defense, finding 6-foot-6 tight end Isaac Rex to get the Cougars on the board.

The Red Raiders felt the injury bug in the quarterback room, once again. After playing several weeks with an injured shoulder, Behren Morton was not healthy enough to compete in Saturday’s contest. The true freshman quarterback Strong started in his place, the first collegiate start of his young career. Strong replaced Morton in the second half of the Red Raiders’ loss a week ago against Kansas State.

The Tech offense’s first drive at LaVell Edwards Stadium went according to what had been speculated throughout the week: Tahj Brooks was going to get the ball and he was going to get it often. Nine times to be exact, on the first sequence alone. The Tech drive was nearing completion in the end zone, but a mishandled snap and fumble on 4th-and-1 from Strong halted the run at BYU’s four-yard line.

The same troubles plagued Strong on the Red Raiders’ next offensive drive, with a botched exchange proving even more costly with the ball bouncing into the Tech endzone for a BYU touchdown.

After a series of punts leading into the second quarter, Tech hit the scoreboard with Strong connecting on a ball to Xavier White, who out ran a slew of Cougar defenders for a 72-yard score. The touchdown was White’s first of the season.

Some nifty ball skills from BYU receiver Darius Lassiter again put the Cougars in position to score. Lassiter was rewarded with a touchdown pass, pushing BYU’s margin to 21-7. A field goal carried a 24-7 lead into the halftime interval, with Strong’s second interception of the night ending the half.

Both teams failed to find a rhythm in the third quarter, the only score coming on a field goal for the Cougars.

Tech appeared to try and make the game interesting in the fourth quarter with Brooks finding the end zone to bring the deficit to 13. The Red Raider defense forced a three-and-out, but Strong’s third interception on the following drive cemented the win for BYU.

Tech enters its bye week and are slated to be in action again Nov. 2 against TCU. The Thursday night affair against the Horned Frogs will kick off at 6:00 p.m.



