Tech donors, alumni create The Matador Club for NIL opportunities

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that college athletes were legally allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Big deals were quickly announced at programs such as Miami, BYU and Texas. It became clear that in order for programs to compete at the highest levels of college athletics, it was time to adapt to the new paradigm.

Now you, the Texas Tech fan, can help Red Raider student-athletes profit off their NIL while at the same time make a positive impact in the community.

A group of influential Texas Tech alumni organized The Matador Club, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. The six alumni, who sit on the board, are Cody Campbell, Tim Culp, Terry Fuller, Marc McDougal, Gary Petersen and John Sellers.

Texas Tech has one of the largest and most passionate fanbases in the Big 12. Now, fans have an opportunity to translate that passion into direct financial support for Red Raider student-athletes.