Tech donors, alumni create The Matador Club for NIL opportunities
WHAT
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that college athletes were legally allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Big deals were quickly announced at programs such as Miami, BYU and Texas. It became clear that in order for programs to compete at the highest levels of college athletics, it was time to adapt to the new paradigm.
Now you, the Texas Tech fan, can help Red Raider student-athletes profit off their NIL while at the same time make a positive impact in the community.
A group of influential Texas Tech alumni organized The Matador Club, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. The six alumni, who sit on the board, are Cody Campbell, Tim Culp, Terry Fuller, Marc McDougal, Gary Petersen and John Sellers.
Texas Tech has one of the largest and most passionate fanbases in the Big 12. Now, fans have an opportunity to translate that passion into direct financial support for Red Raider student-athletes.
HOW
Go to the matadorclub.org. That is the official site for The Matador Club, where you can donate monthly, or give a one-time donation.
It's highly encouraged that if you can afford it, you donate monthly. Whether that's $1 or $100, every little bit helps.
On the site there is also more information on what The Matador Club is, and what the goals of the organization are.
In addition, you can keep up with the latest news and happenings on social media:
Twitter: @MatadorClubOrg
Instagram: thematadorclub
Facebook: Matador Club
THE PROCESS
In NIL, in order to receive payment, there must be an exchange of value.
The Matador Club will enter into an NIL contract with Texas Tech student-athletes where, in exchange for payments, the players will do community service and help raise awareness for local charities.
The Matador Club will also host events for members, and will help to better connect the players with the fans.
Initially The Matador Club will focus on football, men’s basketball and baseball but other sports will be brought in as the organization matures.