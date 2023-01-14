The newest addition to Texas Tech's 2024 class is St. Thomas (TX) running back Johann Cardenas.

Cardenas fits the mold of a Texas Tech recruit under head coach Joey McGuire, as he's another prospect who excels on the track as well, running a personal best 11.13 100 meter back in the spring.

Cardenas was an All-District performer after putting up 1371 all purpose yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, and he chose the Red Raiders over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.

Cardenas announced his decision on Thursday, January 12th and says it was something he had been thinking about for a while.

"Me and my family had been talking about it for a while now but specifically Tech. Kinda what coach McGuire is doing over there, it was his first year and he already got them to a bowl game, they beat Ole Miss from the SEC. That alone is pretty crazy. Other things like location and the fact that they're in the Big 12. It's a big conference so I know I'm gonna be going against really good competition at Tech and the teams we'll be competing against as well."

Cardenas took multiple visits to Tech this past year. He initially visited in April for a spring practice, returned in June for a camp and again in October for the home win vs West Virginia. He was also at the Texas Bowl win in Houston last month. Just being around campus and the energy from the fans was definitely something that caught Cardenas' attention, too.

"I think (the fans) are just absolutely insane. Being in the environment whenever I was at the West Virginia game, you know this year West Virginia wasn't really the best, but tons of people were there supporting. Even in my commitment there was so much love from the fans, I did not expect that. I know me committing would be a pretty big deal to Tech and to the fans, considering how many likes I would get on my tweets and everything whenever I would simply go on a visit, but I definitely did not expect that."