Tech becomes offer No. 1 for 2023 ATH Drew Hall

The Texas Tech coaches hosted a solid group of visitors on Saturday for spring practice, several of who came into the weekend already holding an offer from the Red Raiders.

One prospect who made the long trip from Cheshire, Connecticut to Lubbock, Texas and earned an offer while on his visit was Drew Hall. Turn on the tape and you'll see an athlete making contested catches, taking jet sweeps, returning kicks for scores, scrambling for first downs and throwing it all over the yard.

Though Hall is listed as a quarterback, the offer is to play a hybrid linebacker/safety/athlete role on defense at Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Hall's offer from Texas Tech is his first scholarship opportunity.

... Hall is also receiving interest from Army, Holy Cross and Massachusetts among others. He has visited all three of those programs in recent months.

... Hall is a fantastic athlete. Per his Twitter bio he runs a 4.55 40 yard dash, has a 128 inch broad jump and a 36 inch vertical.

... As a junior, Hall was named honorable mention wide receiver on the Northeast Prep Football Conference All-League team.

Texas Tech visit: "Really I got to see everything today. I got to see the training facilities, the football field, we got to do a tour around the whole campus."

Tech coaches: "I originally talked to Sean Kenney and James Blanchard, they started talking to me about two weeks ago. They talked to me over Twitter and they invited me down (for the visit). I gotta give thanks to those two.

They like my size and said my athletic abilities are unteachable. I'm 6-foot-4, I run a 4.6 40 yard dash and I can jump very far and very high, they said. They can make me into whatever position they want to make me so we'll see how that goes."

Playing defense at the next level: "I haven't played defense in a while but I'm keeping all my doors open. I'd go out and play any position."