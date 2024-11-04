Tech basketball’s second season of McCasland era cleared for takeoff

Chance McMillian will be a key factor for Texas Tech this season (Photo by Chase Seabolt)

The ever-evolving landscape of collegiate basketball means teams look less-and-less like they did the year before, now more than ever. This is particularly the case for Texas Tech, but the continuity behind the squad this season is much more defined heading into the second year under head coach Grant McCasland. Under McCasland’s guidance in his first campaign in Lubbock, the Red Raiders exceeded expectations, finishing tied for third in the raucous Big 12 and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Though the season ended in disappointment at the hands of eventual-Final Four participant North Carolina State, the trials and tribulations that were endured to even get to that point made Tech’s accomplishments all the more impressive. Though not ranked in the AP Top 25 to start the season, the Red Raiders sit as the de facto No. 29 in the ranking, having received 58 votes to be included in the preseason poll. While Tech may not have been in the best favor in the eyes of voters, the Red Raiders were held in much higher regard by KenPom (ranked No. 14) and EvanMiya (ranked No. 16). The stakes and expectations are higher, but a reloaded group looks primed to stake their claim as one of the nation’s most intriguing squads.

A peek at the roster

Seven is the number of players that made their exodus from the program from last season’s roster, both from an exhaustion of eligibility and the popular transfer portal that captured several. The headliners on this team are the three key returners who helped shape a rather large chunk of the success seen last season. Darrion Williams, coming off an All-Big 12 Third Team selection is perhaps the most notable of said returners. The sophomore sensation’s versatility was prevalent behind averages of 11.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, coinciding with his 45.8 percent clip shooting from beyond the arc. Now a junior and fully established as a Red Raider, Williams’ presence with his variety of skills on the court and his leadership around the building makes him a pronounced piece in the lineup.

Devan Cambridge is expected to make his return following a devastating knee injury last season (Photo by Chase Seabolt)

The Red Raiders’ snipers from deep make up the other two aforementioned returners– Chance McMillian and Kerwin Walton. The two played off each other, the latter Walton serving as a starter for a majority of the season following an injury to Devan Cambridge. Walton shot an absurd 47.8 percent from deep, while McMillian trailed behind him around 38.7 percent. Cambridge could also figure to be a contributor. He has been fully cleared and is expected to make his debut when the rest of the team does, a promising development given the severity of his injury from a season ago.

The fun begins when the discourse around the newcomers starts to fly around. For the second consecutive year, McCasland and his staff were able to lure the Mountain West Freshman of the Year over to the 806. First it was Williams, this time it was New Mexico transfer Jadyn (JT) Toppin. The 32nd-ranked transfer in the portal according to Rivals.com, Toppin is an athletic freak who spent some time in the NBA Draft process before eventually deciding to return to college. A rebounding connoisseur, Toppin is active around the rim and was a sought after piece in the whirlwind offseason that nearly saw him take his talents to Austin. A pair of guard transfers will be expected to play major roles. The Red Raiders found their point guard in the portal, grabbing Elijah Hawkins from Minnesota. Hawkins finished third in the nation in assists per game last season with 7.5, and is the second-leading returner in that regard behind Purdue’s Braden Smith. Kevin Overton is the other guard transfer that caught some eyes, coming down to Lubbock from Drake where he was an instrumental part of a Bulldogs team that made a run to the NCAA Tournament. A true sophomore, the 6-foot-5 Overton brings some much needed length to the wing that Tech sought out when reconstructing the roster. Fede Federiko is the lone 7-footer on the team this season, a transfer from Pitt who adds length and potential shot-blocking prowess down low. A name to pay close attention to is freshman guard Christian Anderson. An Atlanta native and graduate of the esteemed Oak Hill Academy, Anderson is a crafty guard who made a name for himself at the U18 Eurobasket Championships for Germany. Anderson will play a pivotal bench role behind Hawkins, especially considering there is no other true point guard on the roster aside from that pair.

Looking to the non-con and beyond

McCasland was not shy in admitting that this season’s non-conference schedule was not as strong as he wished it could have been, a sentiment shared between him and many who have drawn ire to the slate. The season opens up against Bethune-Cookman Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. There is a possible date against Texas on tap in the Legends Classic to be played at the Barclays Center in New York. Should the Red Raiders win their opening contest in that multi-team event against Saint Joseph’s and the Longhorns do the same against Syracuse, the rivals will meet again.