Tech Basketball Preview: Red Raiders seek back-to-back road wins in Norman

WHERE: Lloyd Noble Center | Norman, OK WHEN: 8:00 PM, Wednesday | Feb. 9th WATCH IT ON: ESPN U SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 28-38 all-time against Oklahoma on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won two straight and six of their last seven games against the Sooners.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE SOONERS?

Oklahoma has a 13-10 record this season, and they’re 3-7 in Big 12 Conference play. The Sooners are unranked, but they have three wins over teams in the AP Top 25 (Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State). OU was picked to finish seventh in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, and they’re currently tied for eighth in the Big 12 Conference standings. Sooners head coach Porter Moser is on year one at the helm for Oklahoma and has a career record of 306-252 as a head coach. He spent 10 years at Loyola-Chicago and led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018. Moser was 26-5 last season and helped lead Loyola-Chicago to their second Sweet Sixteen appearance in the last four years. Oklahoma went 16-11 a season ago, and they were 9-8 in Big 12 play. They would make the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed and would beat the No. 9 seed Missouri Tigers, 72-68, in the first round. OU would lose their second game in the Round of 32 to No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 87-71. The Sooners have the 48th ranked in scoring defense in the country, and they’re 156th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 78th in turnovers forced and 79th in steals per game. Oklahoma has the 222nd scoring offense despite being ranked 25th in field goal percentage. OU is 48th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 74th in offensive efficiency and 37th in defensive efficiency. The Sooners have three wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State).

Daniel Batcho (4) goes up for the putback against Brock Cunningham (30) of Texas (Chase Seabolt)

THREE SOONERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

TANNER GROVES | 6-FOOT-10 | FORWARD | SENIOR

Groves transferred to Oklahoma after spending the last three years at Eastern Washington. He averaged 17.2 points and 8 rebounds for the Eagles a season ago and was named the Big Sky Conference MVP. Groves leads the Sooners in scoring with 13.1 points, and he’s second in rebounding with 5.8 boards per game. He shoots an impressive 55.1 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from behind the arc.

UMOJA GIBSON | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SENIOR

Gibson is on year two at Oklahoma after spending his first three seasons at North Texas. He is the second leading scorer for Oklahoma with 12 points per game, and he’s third in the Big 12 Conference with 54 made threes. Gibson leads the Sooners with 2.3 three-pointers per game, and he’s shooting 36 percent from behind the arc. He’s averaging 1.5 steals per game on the defensive end this season.

JORDAN GOLDWIRE | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SUPER-SENIOR

Goldwire transferred to Oklahoma after spending the last four years at Duke. He’s scoring a career high 9.5 points, and he’s the third leading scorer for the Sooners. Goldwire leads the team in assists with 3.6 dimes per game. He averaged an impressive 2.3 steals per game for the Blue Devils last season, and he leads the Oklahoma defense with 1.6 steals per game this year.

