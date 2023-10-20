Game Details

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

When: 6:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 21

Watch it on: FS1

All-time series: Texas Tech leads, 1-0

What to know: BYU

Head coach: Kalani Sitake

2023 record: 4-2

Conference standings: 10th

For the first time since the 1940 season, Texas Tech is set to take on BYU in a battle that is now a Big 12 conference bout. 83 years from the first time the Red Raiders squared off with the Cougars, Tech will head to Provo directly into a hostile, night time environment. After winning back-to-back games in the league, the Red Raiders are looking to regroup in a road test that has been the intrigue of many since it was announced.

After many years of football independence, BYU joined the Big 12 as one of the four newcomers for the 2023 season. The Cougars enjoyed success in their years separated from any conference umbrella, with the majority of those recent seasons taking place under the guidance of head coach Kalani Sitake. Now in his eighth season at the helm, Sitake is beloved in the BYU culture. Sitake played for BYU in the 1994 season, and from 1997-2000 for legendary coach LaVell Edwards as a fullback. Under Sitake’s leadership, the Cougars have had winning records in six of the previous seven seasons, including 11 and 10-win years in 2020 and 2021.

Throughout the duration of this year’s Big 12 Media Days, Sitake spoke of his gratefulness and his appreciation for his program to be in the ranks of power five football. Life in the conference has been anything but kind to the rookies, with the newcomers holding a 2-10 record. BYU holds one of those wins, defeating a fellow new kid on the block in Cincinnati.

The Cougars are 4-2 on the year, but are coming off their own embarrassing loss to TCU last week, 44-11. BYU currently holds the 14th-ranked rushing offense in the conference, while also having the least sacks in the Big 12.

Ones To Watch: BYU

The Cougar offense is manned by a veteran quarterback and one that has made his presence known from the west to the east coast: Kedon Slovis. After a stellar freshman campaign for USC, Slovis has been looking for firm footing in his career and has possibly found it in Provo. Slovis has passed for 11,213 yards in his collegiate career, which ranks fifth among all FBS quarterbacks.

Slovis’ favorite target this season has been wide receiver Chase Roberts. A 6-foot-4 sophomore, Roberts posted a career high 131 receiving yards in the Cougars win over Cincinnati. Isaac Rex provides matchup problems at tight end, standing 6-foot-6, the junior is BYU’s second-leading receiver. Despite the running game being ineffective this season, the running back for the Cougars is a name familiar to Tech fans in LJ Martin. The freshman was once a Tech commit, before a couple flips leading him to the mountains.

A story felt by the Red Raiders can also be read by the Cougars, with injuries taking their toll on the BYU defense. The Cougars will be without their premier linebacker Ben Bywater and safety Tanner Wall, who were announced as out for the season this week. Max Tooley is BYU’s leading tackler, while Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh does his part at linebacker, as well.

The Final Word

Many times during conference play, it can be easy to get caught up in the opposition and focus too much on Tech’s opponent for the week. This does not feel like one of those weeks, from an analysis perspective, at least. Tech has a prime opportunity to predicate the game however they want it, the difference will be can the Red Raiders hit that gear like they did in Waco?

For all the talk of loaded boxes that we have heard the last two weeks, Tech will have to trust the run, regardless of who is quarterbacking them Saturday night. This team is fully capable of winning with either signal caller, whether that be hobbled Behren Morton or bright-eyed Jake Strong. In front of a homecoming crowd in Provo, the Red Raiders are walking into uncharted territory and will have to band together if they want to avoid dropping to 3-5.



