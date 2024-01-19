Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch ’s position group just got even scarier, with the Red Raiders dipping into the transfer portal once again to snag Rice transfer DT De’Braylon Carroll late Friday night . The former Owl is Tech’s second DL transfer of the cycle, with Nevada transfer James Hansen committing to West Texas around two weeks ago.

After spending five seasons in Houston, Carroll arrives in Lubbock and will be in his sixth-year of eligibility when he suits up in the red and black in the fall. Carroll started all 13 games for the Owls in 2023, finishing as Rice’s highest-graded defender with a PFF grade of 80.7. Carroll, a graduate of the mighty Duncanville, was an offensive guard coming out of high school.

Since his collegiate position switch, Carroll has amassed 101 career tackles across four full seasons at Rice. This includes his season-high 46 in 2023, where Carroll saw career numbers across the board. Carroll matched his career total of 3.5 sacks last season alone, adding nine tackles for loss in the process.

A graduate transfer, Carroll entered the portal Jan. 18, almost immediately earning a P5 offer from Houston. At the time of his commitment, Carroll had been offered by Tech, Houston, North Texas, Northwestern and Utah State.

With the departures of veteran leadership Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford, the Red Raiders were in need of experience. With young players such as Amier Washington, Jayden Cofield and Braylon Rigsby, among others, waiting in the wings, Carroll will aid in bridging the gap for the next generation.