RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech adds top 25 center Vlad Goldin

As Texas Tech basketball fans should know by now, recruiting never stops under head coach Chris Beard. The latest addition to the 2020-21 roster comes in the form of big man Vlad Goldin.

Goldin, who is originally from Russia, comes over after a prep season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Goldin makes it four years in a row for the Red Raiders with a player from PSA, following Malik Ondigo in 2017, Josh Mballa in 2018 and Russel Tchewa in 2019.

In 2018-19 while playing for the CSKA Moscow Junior Team, Goldin averaged 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in just under 17 minutes a night.

Goldin is more of a traditional post, best at playing around the basket on both ends of the floor. In his highlights, Goldin has shown good hands and touch around the rim.

Listed at 6-foot-11, 225 pounds by Rivals, Goldin will help provide depth in the front court following the offseason departures of TJ Holyfield, Chris Clarke, Andrei Savrasov and the aforementioned Tchewa.

Goldin helped lead Putnam Science Academy to a co-national championship this season. With the final canceled due to COVID-19, PSA's win the semi-final meant they won a share of the championship along with Brewster Academy (NH).

In the semi-final game, Goldin pitched in 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

With the Goldin addition, it is expected that junior guard Avery Benson will return to walk-on status.