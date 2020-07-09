 RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech adds top 25 center Vlad Goldin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 14:23:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas Tech adds top 25 center Vlad Goldin

Vlad Goldin with former Texas Tech assistant and current Georgia Southern head coach Brian Burg
Vlad Goldin with former Texas Tech assistant and current Georgia Southern head coach Brian Burg (RedRaiderSports.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

As Texas Tech basketball fans should know by now, recruiting never stops under head coach Chris Beard. The latest addition to the 2020-21 roster comes in the form of big man Vlad Goldin.

Goldin, who is originally from Russia, comes over after a prep season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Goldin makes it four years in a row for the Red Raiders with a player from PSA, following Malik Ondigo in 2017, Josh Mballa in 2018 and Russel Tchewa in 2019.

In 2018-19 while playing for the CSKA Moscow Junior Team, Goldin averaged 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in just under 17 minutes a night.

Goldin is more of a traditional post, best at playing around the basket on both ends of the floor. In his highlights, Goldin has shown good hands and touch around the rim.

Listed at 6-foot-11, 225 pounds by Rivals, Goldin will help provide depth in the front court following the offseason departures of TJ Holyfield, Chris Clarke, Andrei Savrasov and the aforementioned Tchewa.

Goldin helped lead Putnam Science Academy to a co-national championship this season. With the final canceled due to COVID-19, PSA's win the semi-final meant they won a share of the championship along with Brewster Academy (NH).

In the semi-final game, Goldin pitched in 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

With the Goldin addition, it is expected that junior guard Avery Benson will return to walk-on status.

Texas Tech Basketball current roster
Position Name Classification

Guard

Kyler Edwards

Junior

Guard

Mac McClung

Junior

Guard

Nimari Burnett

Freshman

Guard

Clarence Nadolny

Sophomore

Guard

Jamarius Burton

Junior (sit out)

Guard/Forward

Kevin McCullar

Sophomore

Guard/Forward

Avery Benson

Junior (walk on)

Guard/Forward

Micah Peavy

Freshman

Guard/Forward

TJ Shannon

Sophomore

Guard/Forward

Chibuzo Agbo

Freshman

Forward

Marcus Santos-Silva

Senior

Forward

Joel Ntambwe

Sophomore

Forward

Esahia Nyiwe

Junior

Forward

Tyreek Smith

RS Freshman

Center

Vlad Goldin

Freshman
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}