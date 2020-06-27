RedRaiderSports - Tech adds to roster with grad transfer safety Eric Monroe

One of the top grad transfers on the market has made his decision. Former North Shore star and LSU safety Eric Monroe will spend his final season of college football as a Texas Tech Red Raider.

The Texas Tech coaching staff was looking to add another defensive back to the class, and targeted Monroe as their guy since he entered the transfer portal on June 19. This came together quickly, and it was Monroe's relationship with the staff and fit at Texas Tech that helped him with the decision.

"I've been in contact with the whole staff at Texas Tech. Just getting the right fit was very important, getting to know the coaches and what they're about. It was a pretty good process."

While at LSU, Monroe was credited with 29 career games played. He has totaled 21 tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups. He says his versatile game will help him as a Red Raider and in the Big 12 Conference known for throwing the ball.

"I'm not a one dimensional guy, I can play every position in the secondary. I wouldn't say I have just one strength but I just like to compete. Playing in the Big 12, that's like taking candy from a baby. The way they throw the ball, that's a defensive backs dream. When the ball is coming downfield you have a 50/50 chance of grabbing it. So that's really great as a defensive back."