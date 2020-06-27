RedRaiderSports - Tech adds to roster with grad transfer safety Eric Monroe

Tech adds to roster with grad transfer safety Eric Monroe
One of the top grad transfers on the market has made his decision. Former North Shore star and LSU safety Eric Monroe will spend his final season of college football as a Texas Tech Red Raider.
The Texas Tech coaching staff was looking to add another defensive back to the class, and targeted Monroe as their guy since he entered the transfer portal on June 19. This came together quickly, and it was Monroe's relationship with the staff and fit at Texas Tech that helped him with the decision.
"I've been in contact with the whole staff at Texas Tech. Just getting the right fit was very important, getting to know the coaches and what they're about. It was a pretty good process."
While at LSU, Monroe was credited with 29 career games played. He has totaled 21 tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups. He says his versatile game will help him as a Red Raider and in the Big 12 Conference known for throwing the ball.
"I'm not a one dimensional guy, I can play every position in the secondary. I wouldn't say I have just one strength but I just like to compete. Playing in the Big 12, that's like taking candy from a baby. The way they throw the ball, that's a defensive backs dream. When the ball is coming downfield you have a 50/50 chance of grabbing it. So that's really great as a defensive back."
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/IYdTGjXWBO— Eric Monroe (@IBallLikeMelo_) June 27, 2020
Coming off a national championship winning season at LSU, Monroe says that experience was a dream come true.
"It was second to none. It was a really cool experience because as a little kid you always want the confetti to fall down in the National Championship. Having that feeling come in real life was just incredible, I wouldn't change that for anything."
Monroe does have a connection to Texas Tech in new linebacker coach Kevin Cosgrove who spent the 2019 season in Baton Rouge as a defensive analyst. The two built a close connection over the past year.
"Aww man, that's a great dude. That's a really great dude. Me and him we have a really good relationship, it's like we've known each other for 30 years and I've only known him for a year. That man is unbelievable and I have so much respect for coach Cosgrove."
With the season just a couple months away, Monroe said the most important part for him during quarantine was just being ready and staying in shape.
"The most important thing is just getting in shape. All the other stuff can work out on it's own. Just staying in shape and working on your craft. I've just been running and focused on my craft."
Coming out of high school, Monroe was rated by Rivals as a four-star recruit and the No. 101 prospect in his class. He initially chose LSU over offers from Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and UCLA among others.