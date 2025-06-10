Pflugerville Weiss OL JJ Mays is locked in with Texas Tech

One of the long-standing and highest-rated commits for Texas Tech in the 2026 class is Pflugerville (TX) Weiss offensive lineman Jerald “JJ” Mays. With his pledge coming in April, Mays was one of the Red Raiders’ first on the offensive side of the ball for the class and got to take his official visit this past weekend to get an even deeper look inside the program.

RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Mays to break it down…

What you need to know…

… Mays committed to Texas Tech on April 8, providing a combo commitment with his future quarterback Stephen Cannon who announced his decision the same day.

… Mays is former high school teammates with Tech redshirt freshman safety Peyton Morgan, who was also a four-star prospect in the 2024 class.

… Mays chose the Red Raiders over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska and Oregon, among others.

… As a junior, Mays was named the All-District 12-5A Offensive Lineman of the Year after helping his Weiss Wolves to an 8-3 record in 2024.