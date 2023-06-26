Down to 15 scholarship offensive lineman, Texas Tech added some depth to its 2023 roster with the latest commitment coming from Blinn College offensive tackle Dalton Merryman.

Merryman chose the Red Raiders over offers from Ball State, Hawaii, Florida A&M, South Florida, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and McNeese State. He also had the option to return to Blinn College as a 2024 prospect.

The 6-foot-9, 325 pound tackle is expected to arrive in Lubbock and join the team next week.

"I chose Texas Tech because it has always been a school I could see myself at. With the coaching change last season I knew this was the school I wanted to play for. I believe Texas Tech has the best coaching staff and fan base which made this decision very easy. I have heard coach (Joey) McGuire mention many times that everything runs through Lubbock and I truly believe that."