Tech adds Blinn College OL Dalton Merryman
Down to 15 scholarship offensive lineman, Texas Tech added some depth to its 2023 roster with the latest commitment coming from Blinn College offensive tackle Dalton Merryman.
Merryman chose the Red Raiders over offers from Ball State, Hawaii, Florida A&M, South Florida, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and McNeese State. He also had the option to return to Blinn College as a 2024 prospect.
The 6-foot-9, 325 pound tackle is expected to arrive in Lubbock and join the team next week.
"I chose Texas Tech because it has always been a school I could see myself at. With the coaching change last season I knew this was the school I wanted to play for. I believe Texas Tech has the best coaching staff and fan base which made this decision very easy. I have heard coach (Joey) McGuire mention many times that everything runs through Lubbock and I truly believe that."
Merryman was recruited to Texas Tech by offensive line coach Stephen Hamby and two quickly built up a good relationship.
"Throughout the recruiting process with Texas Tech I spoke mainly to coach (Stephen) Hamby. I feel coach Hamby is a great man and the coach I need in my career to get me to where I wanna be."
As for what he brings to the program, Merryman says Red Raider fans should expect a leader and lots of trophies in the future.
"They should expect a guy who's ready to lead and ready to win championships."
Merryman was initially a class of 2021 recruit out of Montgomery HS in Montgomery, TX where he was named Lineman of the Year, First Team All-District and First Team All-Montgomery County. Coming out of high school he signed with Tarleton State but after a season on the practice squad transferred to Blinn College where he played in 9 games in 2022.
He'll arrive at Texas Tech with three seasons of eligibility remaining.