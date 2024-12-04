Tech adds athlete Sean "Rambo" Robinson to 2025 class

The Texas Tech coaches received a nice Early Signing Day addition on Wednesday morning when Cibolo (TX) Steele athlete Sean "Rambo" Robinson announced for the Scarlet and Black.

The one time Arizona decommit decided to stay in his home state where he'll get the opportunity to play offense in a tight end/flex role. The Wildcats wanted Robinson on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas Tech offered Robinson on November 18th and he was able to quickly set up an official visit for the weekend of November 30th and the West Virginia game, which Texas Tech won 52-15.

"Well, there hasn't been much communication before, prior to the offer. I wish there was, that would have been nice. But I did come out here for a football camp 2023, in June, and that's when I first met coach (Brian) Nance for the first time. He was talking to my dad for like the whole camp. I thought I did well enough that day, I went 6/6 on my routes that day at the camp, and he was just saying I could come up here to any game for free at that time and just keep working. I didn't think I would ever get that offer and then that football season of last year in December, our last game before we lost to Summer Creek in the 4th round, I was wearing two Texas Tech wristbands. That's what I had on my wrist in that picture. And now I'm actually out here and it feels amazing.

Coach (Kirk) Bryant and coach (James) Blanchard hit me up about two weeks ago. Coach (Josh) Cochran followed me on Twitter and everybody else started following on Twitter. That's when coach Blanchard said he wanted to recruit me as a running back and receiver and H-back and I was excited. I didn't think I'd ever get that opportunity. They were trying to set me up for an OV for the Colorado game but this was the one I was able to make. I met all the coaches, all the nutrition staff, the academic advisors and everybody is like family here now."

Robinson was impressed by the tight end usage under his future position coach Josh Cochran which was a big reason in his decision to flip.

"Coach Cochran is the tight ends coach, so he'll be my coach. I like how they use their tight ends in the offense. It'll look like it's 10 personnel because they'll go trips or empty, but it's still with a tight end on the field. There's always one on the field and they spread them out, they put them at H-back, they'll always have one on the line. They do have 12 personnel, they'll do screens, I like how they use their tight ends in their offense, it's very creative. Not just with them but just the whole offense in general.

I just wanna play offense. It is in Texas, that does help. Just growing up I used to watch their Air Raid offense all the time, with Mike Leach when he was up here. Just re-watching that old stuff and these past few years they've been balling.

Arizona, when they first came down to my school two years ago, coach (Ty) Nichols, he recruited me to play outside linebacker and defensive end but he recruited me and put me as an athlete. The only coaches I've talked to from Arizona are defensive coaches up until I came out here. Texas Tech uses their tight ends in the backfield, they have them split out wide, go in as the third receiver. I love how they use their tight ends here. They have combined for over 12 touchdowns so I'd love to be out here."