Texas Tech has landed its top target out of the transfer portal.

On Thursday Texas Tech fans received some great news when Austin Peay transfer wide receiver Drae McCray announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

McCray's existing relationship with tight ends coach Josh Cochran and offensive analyst Kirk Bryant - both who coached McCray at Austin Peay in 2021 - was massive in Tech's pursuit of the standout athlete.

McCray was one of the most productive playmakers in the country this past season, putting up 76 receptions for 1021 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also added 12 carries for 54 rushing yards and three kick returns for 54 yards.

In Austin Peay's final game of 2022, McCray concluded his sophomore year with a season-high 12 catches for 92 yards at Alabama.

He was named All-ASUN Conference and to the HERO Sports Sophomore All-America team following the year.

McCray chose Texas Tech over offers from West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Colorado, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and several others.

"It came down to the total and overall fit. The coaches are really great people and I have relationships with two of them already which helped. From my observation the players love being around each other. From a football standpoint coach (Zach) Kittley and coach (Emmett) Jones are two of the best. Its going to be fun working with them. Coach (Joey) McGuire is someone who takes pride in caring about his players which was very appealing to me and my family."