Tech adds All-American speedster Drae McCray
Texas Tech has landed its top target out of the transfer portal.
On Thursday Texas Tech fans received some great news when Austin Peay transfer wide receiver Drae McCray announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
McCray's existing relationship with tight ends coach Josh Cochran and offensive analyst Kirk Bryant - both who coached McCray at Austin Peay in 2021 - was massive in Tech's pursuit of the standout athlete.
McCray was one of the most productive playmakers in the country this past season, putting up 76 receptions for 1021 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also added 12 carries for 54 rushing yards and three kick returns for 54 yards.
In Austin Peay's final game of 2022, McCray concluded his sophomore year with a season-high 12 catches for 92 yards at Alabama.
He was named All-ASUN Conference and to the HERO Sports Sophomore All-America team following the year.
McCray chose Texas Tech over offers from West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Colorado, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and several others.
"It came down to the total and overall fit. The coaches are really great people and I have relationships with two of them already which helped. From my observation the players love being around each other. From a football standpoint coach (Zach) Kittley and coach (Emmett) Jones are two of the best. Its going to be fun working with them. Coach (Joey) McGuire is someone who takes pride in caring about his players which was very appealing to me and my family."
McCray will remind Tech fans in a way of former receiver Kaylon Geiger (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) in that he's fast, versatile, and transferring up from a smaller school to Texas Tech. While Geiger played primarily outside in Lubbock, McCray plans to do both while majoring in the slot.
"They plan to use me mainly at the slot position and possibly some outside. I don’t have a preference. I also plan to return kicks."
Another bonus of the coaches landing McCray whenever they did is he will be in Lubbock in the coming weeks and go through spring football with his new team.
"I will be in Lubbock starting in January!"
Finally, McCray's message to Texas Tech fans is that he will do whatever it takes to win.
"They should expect someone who’s going to work hard every day, give 100% and do whatever it takes for the team to win all while striving being be the best teammate I can be!"