Frisco Wakeland tight end Tripp Riordan is one of the top targets at the position for Texas Tech in the 2023 class.

Riordan performed well at the Dallas Under Next All America camp where RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-4 playmaker for the latest.

What you need to know...

... Riordan picked up his offer from Texas Tech on January 12th, 2022, and he visited Lubbock for Junior Day later that month.

... In addition to Tech, Riordan also holds offers from Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Memphis, Minnesota, North Texas, SMU and Vanderbilt.

... As a junior, Riordan caught 17 passes for 296 yards and 5 touchdowns. For his efforts he was named District 5-5A First Team Tight End/Fullback.

Texas Tech coaches: "Yes sir, I stay in contact with the Tech coaches. I was actually on spring break in California and coach (Josh) Cochran was texting me, he wanted to get on the phone but I was at Universal Studios so we couldn't get on the phone. We'll be calling this week."