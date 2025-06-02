TE Mason Hall is a priority for Josh Cochran, Texas Tech

Texas Tech is recruiting nationally more than ever these days, and the Red Raiders may have found their next out-of-state target.

Watkinsville (GA) Oconee County tight end Mason Hall was offered by Tech in late April and was immediately made a priority by the coaching staff. Hall has reciprocated the interest, scheduling an unofficial visit to Lubbock which he took last week.

Texas Tech tight ends coach Josh Cochran was a big reason the Red Raiders were in the mix for Montana blue chip Matt Ludwig until the end, though he ended up choosing Michigan with the Red Raiders finishing a close second. Still, Cochran has been a bright spot for Texas Tech on the trail, and has quickly developed a strong connection with the 6-foot-4, 210 pound pass catcher out of the Peach State.

Following the visit RedRaiderSports spoke with Hall to recap his time on campus, his relationship with coach Josh Cochran, learn of his interest in Texas Tech + more.

What you need to know...

... Hall holds 15 offers to date. Other than Texas Tech some of the programs to have offered include Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Purdue and Texas among others.

... As a sophomore Hall recorded 64 receptions for 803 yards and 7 touchdowns. Following the season he was named 1st Team All Region 8-3A Tight End.

... Hall also plays basketball where in 21 games as a sophomore he averaged 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per his MaxPreps profile

How Texas Tech got involved: "So it was a couple months ago and Coach Cochran saw my film. I don't know how he got to it, but he watched my film and really liked it. So then he ran it by the other coaches and called my dad, who's the head football coach at the high school. Then they called me late that night and offered me. He came out to school to watch me practice sometime in May. But that's really the connection."