Recruiting wise, everything came together pretty quickly for South Oak Cliff tight end Trey Jackson.

He picked up his Tech offer on March 4th, committed exactly a month later on April 4th, and this past weekend took an official visit to Lubbock where he got to spend some more time around the Texas Tech coaches, players and other recruits.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Jackson to recap the visit, his commitment status + more.

What you need to know...

... Jackson initially chose Texas Tech over offers from Arkansas State, Illinois State, Jackson State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Rice, Sam Houston State, Texas State and UTSA. A few weeks after his commitment he picked up an offer from Utah.

... Jackson is also a standout on the court, and he was recently named District 11-5A 1st Team All-District in basketball

Official visit recap: "Starting on Friday we got there and we had lunch. Then coach McGuire introduced everybody to the coaching staff, the assistants, the graduate assistants and the people behind what you do. Then we explored the athletic facilities and did like a scavenger hunt, did our photoshoot. Then we had dinner. The recruits, we were chillin' with the dudes who were already on the team and they were telling us how it is. We just chilled with them.

It was fun (going to Joey McGuire's house). We were playing basketball, swimming, watching TV. Just chillin' and having fun."

Relationship with TE's coach Josh Cochran: "This weekend we got closer. We were around each other the whole time and he introduced me to some of the tight ends that was already on the team. So I spent a lot of time with one of the dudes on the team, Jayden York. He was just letting me get the feel of how it'll be like when I come down there."